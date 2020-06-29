3945 Teak St. House.

Amenities

Newly remodeled 2BD 1 BA House with View - A newly remolded 2 bedroom house with a gated front yard and city lights view.

Located minutes off the Hwy15 in the Mountain View Neighborhood.



Hablamos Espaol



Features:



-2 bedrooms

-1 full bath

-New flooring

-New paint

-Newer appliances like a Maytag Gas Stove

-Granite counter tops

-New quality kitchen cabinets

-Enclosed front yard

-Small gated driveway for a compact car

-Off street parking

-City views from bedrooms

-New modern window coverings



Schools:

-Baker Elementary down the street

-Knocks Jr. High School

-San Diego Cooperative Charter School

-Community College ECC

-Lincoln High School



Beckworth Library minutes away

Mountain view Community Center

North Gate Grocery Store walking distance

Imperial Market Place

24 hour Fitness

Jackie Robinson YMCA

Navy Credit union



Lots of restaurants nearby



Conveniently located between the Hwy 15 and Hwy 805



Rental Qualifications:



-All residents over 18 years must apply and be approved

-Fico score minimum 600

-Combined income required is 2.5 times rent

-Credit/background check



You can apply online at our website www.SDRentNow.com



Utilities/Responsibilities:



-Flat fee $150.00/month for water/sdge

-One pet on approval with increased deposit (250.00)



(RLNE5414144)