Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:44 PM

3945 Teak St. House

3945 Teak Street · No Longer Available
Location

3945 Teak Street, San Diego, CA 92113
Mountain View

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
24hr gym
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
Newly remodeled 2BD 1 BA House with View - A newly remolded 2 bedroom house with a gated front yard and city lights view.
Located minutes off the Hwy15 in the Mountain View Neighborhood.

Hablamos Espaol

Features:

-2 bedrooms
-1 full bath
-New flooring
-New paint
-Newer appliances like a Maytag Gas Stove
-Granite counter tops
-New quality kitchen cabinets
-Enclosed front yard
-Small gated driveway for a compact car
-Off street parking
-City views from bedrooms
-New modern window coverings

Schools:
-Baker Elementary down the street
-Knocks Jr. High School
-San Diego Cooperative Charter School
-Community College ECC
-Lincoln High School

Beckworth Library minutes away
Mountain view Community Center
North Gate Grocery Store walking distance
Imperial Market Place
24 hour Fitness
Jackie Robinson YMCA
Navy Credit union

Lots of restaurants nearby

Conveniently located between the Hwy 15 and Hwy 805

Rental Qualifications:

-All residents over 18 years must apply and be approved
-Fico score minimum 600
-Combined income required is 2.5 times rent
-Credit/background check

You can apply online at our website www.SDRentNow.com

Utilities/Responsibilities:

-Flat fee $150.00/month for water/sdge
-One pet on approval with increased deposit (250.00)

(RLNE5414144)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3945 Teak St. House have any available units?
3945 Teak St. House doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3945 Teak St. House have?
Some of 3945 Teak St. House's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3945 Teak St. House currently offering any rent specials?
3945 Teak St. House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3945 Teak St. House pet-friendly?
Yes, 3945 Teak St. House is pet friendly.
Does 3945 Teak St. House offer parking?
Yes, 3945 Teak St. House offers parking.
Does 3945 Teak St. House have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3945 Teak St. House does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3945 Teak St. House have a pool?
No, 3945 Teak St. House does not have a pool.
Does 3945 Teak St. House have accessible units?
No, 3945 Teak St. House does not have accessible units.
Does 3945 Teak St. House have units with dishwashers?
No, 3945 Teak St. House does not have units with dishwashers.

