3945 Teak St. House.

3945 Teak Street, San Diego, CA 92113 Mountain View
Newly remodeled 2BD 1 BA House with View - A newly remolded 2 bedroom house with a gated front yard and city lights view. Located minutes off the Hwy15 in the Mountain View Neighborhood.
Hablamos Espaol
Features:
-2 bedrooms -1 full bath -New flooring -New paint -Newer appliances like a Maytag Gas Stove -Granite counter tops -New quality kitchen cabinets -Enclosed front yard -Small gated driveway for a compact car -Off street parking -City views from bedrooms -New modern window coverings
Schools: -Baker Elementary down the street -Knocks Jr. High School -San Diego Cooperative Charter School -Community College ECC -Lincoln High School
Beckworth Library minutes away Mountain view Community Center North Gate Grocery Store walking distance Imperial Market Place 24 hour Fitness Jackie Robinson YMCA Navy Credit union
Lots of restaurants nearby
Conveniently located between the Hwy 15 and Hwy 805
Rental Qualifications:
-All residents over 18 years must apply and be approved -Fico score minimum 600 -Combined income required is 2.5 times rent -Credit/background check
You can apply online at our website www.SDRentNow.com
Utilities/Responsibilities:
-Flat fee $150.00/month for water/sdge -One pet on approval with increased deposit (250.00)
