Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

3943 Cottonwood St 3943

3943 Cottonwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

3943 Cottonwood Street, San Diego, CA 92113
Shelltown

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 2 bed 1 bath + washer dryer in unit - Property Id: 261827

2 bedroom 1 bathroom Apartment FULLY REMODELED. Everything in the unit is brand new never been used. New flooring, paint, heater, windows, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances, kitchen cabinets, granite, bathroom, bathtub, toilet, water heater, and your very own in unit washer and dryer.

Property is right off the 5 interstate & centrally located in San Diego.

Rent is $1,795
Deposit $2,000
Parking space for 1 car however there is street parking as well
Building consists of 4 units, 2 on top and 2 on bottom
One year lease preferred

Unit is part of a 4 unit building which 2 units on top and 2 on the bottom. Only 1 remaining unit available which is on the 2nd floor.

Pets are an extra deposit
Unit will be available for showing by appointment only
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/261827
Property Id 261827

(RLNE5754420)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3943 Cottonwood St 3943 have any available units?
3943 Cottonwood St 3943 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3943 Cottonwood St 3943 have?
Some of 3943 Cottonwood St 3943's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3943 Cottonwood St 3943 currently offering any rent specials?
3943 Cottonwood St 3943 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3943 Cottonwood St 3943 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3943 Cottonwood St 3943 is pet friendly.
Does 3943 Cottonwood St 3943 offer parking?
Yes, 3943 Cottonwood St 3943 offers parking.
Does 3943 Cottonwood St 3943 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3943 Cottonwood St 3943 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3943 Cottonwood St 3943 have a pool?
No, 3943 Cottonwood St 3943 does not have a pool.
Does 3943 Cottonwood St 3943 have accessible units?
No, 3943 Cottonwood St 3943 does not have accessible units.
Does 3943 Cottonwood St 3943 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3943 Cottonwood St 3943 does not have units with dishwashers.

