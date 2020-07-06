3943 Cottonwood St 3943

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Beautiful 2 bed 1 bath + washer dryer in unit - Property Id: 261827



2 bedroom 1 bathroom Apartment FULLY REMODELED. Everything in the unit is brand new never been used. New flooring, paint, heater, windows, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances, kitchen cabinets, granite, bathroom, bathtub, toilet, water heater, and your very own in unit washer and dryer.



Property is right off the 5 interstate & centrally located in San Diego.



Rent is $1,795

Deposit $2,000

Parking space for 1 car however there is street parking as well

Building consists of 4 units, 2 on top and 2 on bottom

One year lease preferred



Pets are an extra deposit

Unit will be available for showing by appointment only

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/261827

(RLNE5754420)