Last updated April 17 2019 at 10:14 AM

3942 California Street

3942 California Street · No Longer Available
Location

3942 California Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Mission Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous View home in Mission Hills!! - Gorgeous, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, over 2,400 sq ft, Spanish style home in Mission Hills. Beautifully maintained, features hardwood floors, arched doorways, ornate built-ins, tiled bathrooms. Enjoy the breath taking sunsets from your extra large deck overlooking the bay and down town San Diego. Water, trash and landscaping included. 1 car garage and street parking available. Pets subject to approval. Call for a showing today!
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/833718?source=marketing

(RLNE3442343)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3942 California Street have any available units?
3942 California Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3942 California Street have?
Some of 3942 California Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3942 California Street currently offering any rent specials?
3942 California Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3942 California Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3942 California Street is pet friendly.
Does 3942 California Street offer parking?
Yes, 3942 California Street does offer parking.
Does 3942 California Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3942 California Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3942 California Street have a pool?
No, 3942 California Street does not have a pool.
Does 3942 California Street have accessible units?
No, 3942 California Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3942 California Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3942 California Street does not have units with dishwashers.
