3942 California Street

Gorgeous View home in Mission Hills!! - Gorgeous, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, over 2,400 sq ft, Spanish style home in Mission Hills. Beautifully maintained, features hardwood floors, arched doorways, ornate built-ins, tiled bathrooms. Enjoy the breath taking sunsets from your extra large deck overlooking the bay and down town San Diego. Water, trash and landscaping included. 1 car garage and street parking available. Pets subject to approval. Call for a showing today!

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/833718?source=marketing



(RLNE3442343)