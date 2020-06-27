All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 14 2019 at 8:44 AM

3937 9th Ave

3937 9th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3937 9th Ave, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single story home. New kitchen and appliances including washer and dryer. Fantastic location in heart of Hillcrest! Quick walk to Trader Joes, Whole Foods, and Ralphs. Very convenient access to freeways. 2 gated off-street parking spaces. Tenant pays all utilities.

Small pets considered with additional deposit ($1000).

Available now.

No smoking.

One year lease.

Rental application and credit check required.
$5990 to move in ($2995 security deposit + $2995 1st-month rent).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3937 9th Ave have any available units?
3937 9th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3937 9th Ave have?
Some of 3937 9th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3937 9th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3937 9th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3937 9th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3937 9th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3937 9th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3937 9th Ave offers parking.
Does 3937 9th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3937 9th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3937 9th Ave have a pool?
No, 3937 9th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3937 9th Ave have accessible units?
No, 3937 9th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3937 9th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3937 9th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
