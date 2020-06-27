3937 9th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single story home. New kitchen and appliances including washer and dryer. Fantastic location in heart of Hillcrest! Quick walk to Trader Joes, Whole Foods, and Ralphs. Very convenient access to freeways. 2 gated off-street parking spaces. Tenant pays all utilities.



Small pets considered with additional deposit ($1000).



Available now.



No smoking.



One year lease.



Rental application and credit check required.

$5990 to move in ($2995 security deposit + $2995 1st-month rent).