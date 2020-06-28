All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3929 Nobel Dr. Unit 86
Last updated August 9 2019 at 1:33 PM

3929 Nobel Dr. Unit 86

3929 Nobel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3929 Nobel Drive, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
3929 Nobel Dr. Unit 86 Available 09/01/19 University City Apartment with Dual Master Bedrooms! - Beautiful setting in the heart of University City/Golden Triangle near UTC Mall, public transit, medical offices, and Costa Verde Mall. Quiet location across greenbelt. 2MBR/2.5BA, dual-master layout-ideal for roommates, private balcony, neutral finishes, plenty of natural light, in-unit laundry, 2 underground parking spaces near unit. Resort-like complex with pool, spa, gym, clubhouse & tennis.

Fully furnished bedrooms, kitchen, and dining room. Flat screen smart TV and entertainment stand.

Please call Arrow Real Estate to schedule a showing, (760) 602-0221.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5073950)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3929 Nobel Dr. Unit 86 have any available units?
3929 Nobel Dr. Unit 86 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3929 Nobel Dr. Unit 86 have?
Some of 3929 Nobel Dr. Unit 86's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3929 Nobel Dr. Unit 86 currently offering any rent specials?
3929 Nobel Dr. Unit 86 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3929 Nobel Dr. Unit 86 pet-friendly?
No, 3929 Nobel Dr. Unit 86 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3929 Nobel Dr. Unit 86 offer parking?
Yes, 3929 Nobel Dr. Unit 86 offers parking.
Does 3929 Nobel Dr. Unit 86 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3929 Nobel Dr. Unit 86 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3929 Nobel Dr. Unit 86 have a pool?
Yes, 3929 Nobel Dr. Unit 86 has a pool.
Does 3929 Nobel Dr. Unit 86 have accessible units?
No, 3929 Nobel Dr. Unit 86 does not have accessible units.
Does 3929 Nobel Dr. Unit 86 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3929 Nobel Dr. Unit 86 does not have units with dishwashers.
