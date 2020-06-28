Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool hot tub tennis court

3929 Nobel Dr. Unit 86 Available 09/01/19 University City Apartment with Dual Master Bedrooms! - Beautiful setting in the heart of University City/Golden Triangle near UTC Mall, public transit, medical offices, and Costa Verde Mall. Quiet location across greenbelt. 2MBR/2.5BA, dual-master layout-ideal for roommates, private balcony, neutral finishes, plenty of natural light, in-unit laundry, 2 underground parking spaces near unit. Resort-like complex with pool, spa, gym, clubhouse & tennis.



Fully furnished bedrooms, kitchen, and dining room. Flat screen smart TV and entertainment stand.



Please call Arrow Real Estate to schedule a showing, (760) 602-0221.



No Pets Allowed



