Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

2 BED 1 BATH HOME NEAR SDSU! - Tenant Planet is proud to present this wonderful house in sunny San Diego. It features 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom, a bonus room, attached garage, and nice back yard! Close to shopping center with everything you need, and easy access to bus line if needed.



NO PETS



(RLNE2642083)