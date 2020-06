Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

Bright spacious upstairs unit in Point Loma. Two bedrooms, two bathrooms and over 1000 sf. Laundry in unit, plenty of storage, gas stove, fireplace, dishwasher and veiling fans. West facing balcony, garden window. Off street parking (tandem spot fits 2 cars). No smoking. Pool and Clubhouse in complex. 4 units in building with quiet and friendly neighbors.