Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

3887 Pell Place #110

3887 Pell Place · (619) 866-3400 ext. 2
Location

3887 Pell Place, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3887 Pell Place #110 · Avail. Jul 10

$2,499

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
courtyard
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
3887 Pell Place #110 Available 07/10/20 AMAZING location! Carmel Valley 2-bed 2-bath, ground-floor condo in Pell Place! - Can't beat this location! Located in the desirable Pell Place complex in Carmel Valley, this unit is within easy walking or driving distance of shopping varieties, choice restaurants and entertainment located at Del Mar Highlands Town Center! This ground-floor 2-bedroom 2-bath unit has a sunny patio that faces the landscaped inner courtyard, ample natural light and easy access. Lots of storage throughout and an open kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops. Assigned parking is located in the covered garage complex. Entry is gate-secured.

1 year lease.
Sorry, no pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3970761)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3887 Pell Place #110 have any available units?
3887 Pell Place #110 has a unit available for $2,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3887 Pell Place #110 have?
Some of 3887 Pell Place #110's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3887 Pell Place #110 currently offering any rent specials?
3887 Pell Place #110 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3887 Pell Place #110 pet-friendly?
No, 3887 Pell Place #110 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3887 Pell Place #110 offer parking?
Yes, 3887 Pell Place #110 does offer parking.
Does 3887 Pell Place #110 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3887 Pell Place #110 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3887 Pell Place #110 have a pool?
No, 3887 Pell Place #110 does not have a pool.
Does 3887 Pell Place #110 have accessible units?
No, 3887 Pell Place #110 does not have accessible units.
Does 3887 Pell Place #110 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3887 Pell Place #110 does not have units with dishwashers.
