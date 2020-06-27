3886 Superior St

Amenities

Light and Bright Cute house in Logan Heights - Property Id: 145276



Light and Bright Cute house with brand new LVP( luxury vinyl plank) flooring in the living room & both bedrooms, Newer paint inside and out , newer windows, stove & refrigerator, microwave, laundry hookup , portable A/C comes with this unit, One parking on the driveway only. Ready for new tenants to call home.

Pets are OK with Pet deposit.

