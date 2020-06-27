All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 29 2019 at 10:15 AM

3886 Superior St

3886 Superior Street · No Longer Available
Location

3886 Superior Street, San Diego, CA 92113
Mountain View

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Light and Bright Cute house in Logan Heights - Property Id: 145276

Light and Bright Cute house with brand new LVP( luxury vinyl plank) flooring in the living room & both bedrooms, Newer paint inside and out , newer windows, stove & refrigerator, microwave, laundry hookup , portable A/C comes with this unit, One parking on the driveway only. Ready for new tenants to call home.
Pets are OK with Pet deposit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/145276p
Property Id 145276

(RLNE5075832)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3886 Superior St have any available units?
3886 Superior St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3886 Superior St have?
Some of 3886 Superior St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3886 Superior St currently offering any rent specials?
3886 Superior St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3886 Superior St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3886 Superior St is pet friendly.
Does 3886 Superior St offer parking?
Yes, 3886 Superior St offers parking.
Does 3886 Superior St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3886 Superior St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3886 Superior St have a pool?
No, 3886 Superior St does not have a pool.
Does 3886 Superior St have accessible units?
No, 3886 Superior St does not have accessible units.
Does 3886 Superior St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3886 Superior St does not have units with dishwashers.
