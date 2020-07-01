3878 36th St.

Amenities

This recently remodeled 2br 1ba house centrally located near public transit, shopping and entertainment is available now! With easy freeway access and close proximity to all the best places in San Diego, this one will be tough to beat! The kitchen has been expanded to provide an open layout and more space. The updated cabinets, quartz counters and stainless appliances (refrigerator, gas stove/oven, dishwasher & microwave) are all brand new. Keeping clean year round will be a breeze with wood like vinyl plank throughout. For your convenience, the home also comes with a brand new stacked washer & dryer for your exclusive use. For your comfort, the living room has a wall AC and the home has been equipped with a brand new tankless water heater to provide instant hot water at your fingertips. In the front you'll have a porch and a fenced yard with space for you to enjoy your own garden and landscaping. The updates have been made so the only missing piece left is YOU! Call today to schedule your interior viewing ASAP!