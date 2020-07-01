All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 20 2020 at 5:12 AM

3878 36th St.

3878 36th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3878 36th Street, San Diego, CA 92104
City Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This recently remodeled 2br 1ba house centrally located near public transit, shopping and entertainment is available now! With easy freeway access and close proximity to all the best places in San Diego, this one will be tough to beat! The kitchen has been expanded to provide an open layout and more space. The updated cabinets, quartz counters and stainless appliances (refrigerator, gas stove/oven, dishwasher & microwave) are all brand new. Keeping clean year round will be a breeze with wood like vinyl plank throughout. For your convenience, the home also comes with a brand new stacked washer & dryer for your exclusive use. For your comfort, the living room has a wall AC and the home has been equipped with a brand new tankless water heater to provide instant hot water at your fingertips. In the front you'll have a porch and a fenced yard with space for you to enjoy your own garden and landscaping. The updates have been made so the only missing piece left is YOU! Call today to schedule your interior viewing ASAP!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3878 36th St. have any available units?
3878 36th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3878 36th St. have?
Some of 3878 36th St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3878 36th St. currently offering any rent specials?
3878 36th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3878 36th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3878 36th St. is pet friendly.
Does 3878 36th St. offer parking?
No, 3878 36th St. does not offer parking.
Does 3878 36th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3878 36th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3878 36th St. have a pool?
No, 3878 36th St. does not have a pool.
Does 3878 36th St. have accessible units?
No, 3878 36th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3878 36th St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3878 36th St. has units with dishwashers.

