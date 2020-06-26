3854 Creststone Place

Amenities

Carmel Valley Condominium in Pacifica Complex - Charming and nicely appointed condominium for rent in the quiet and secure, park-like and resort style community of Pacifica in Carmel Valley. This upper corner unit, single story condo includes two bedrooms, two baths and 1,080 Sq. Ft. The spacious living room includes a fireplace and carpet flooring. Clean and bright kitchen with modern appliances. Stylish upgraded tile throughout the kitchen and bathrooms. Private outdoor patio with space for lounge furniture. The unit is equipped with a washer and dryer. Furniture pictured is owner's and has been removed. Includes a detached one-car garage and one reserved uncovered parking spot. Tenants will have access to community amenities including a pool, spa and tennis courts. Pets OK with restrictions. No smoking.



Schools nearby include: Solana Highlands Elementary, Carmel Valley Middle and Torrey Pines High School. Commuting is convenient with quick access to Interstate 5 and 805, and Highway 56. The property is is close to shopping, grocery, restaurants and is a quick trip to Del Mar village and beaches, Del Mar Highlands, UCSD campus, and Sorrento Valley. It is also a quick drive to San Diego favorites such as La Jolla, Del Mar race track and fairgrounds, Sea World, LEGOLAND, Historic Old Towne, the San Diego Zoo, Petco Park and the Downtown Gaslamp District. Trips to unspoiled Solana Beach or stunning Torrey Pines State Reserve and Torrey Pines Golf Course are also just beyond the neighborhood.



Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.



