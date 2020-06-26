All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3854 Creststone Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3854 Creststone Place
Last updated June 29 2019 at 9:54 AM

3854 Creststone Place

3854 Creststone Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3854 Creststone Place, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Carmel Valley Condominium in Pacifica Complex - Charming and nicely appointed condominium for rent in the quiet and secure, park-like and resort style community of Pacifica in Carmel Valley. This upper corner unit, single story condo includes two bedrooms, two baths and 1,080 Sq. Ft. The spacious living room includes a fireplace and carpet flooring. Clean and bright kitchen with modern appliances. Stylish upgraded tile throughout the kitchen and bathrooms. Private outdoor patio with space for lounge furniture. The unit is equipped with a washer and dryer. Furniture pictured is owner's and has been removed. Includes a detached one-car garage and one reserved uncovered parking spot. Tenants will have access to community amenities including a pool, spa and tennis courts. Pets OK with restrictions. No smoking.

Schools nearby include: Solana Highlands Elementary, Carmel Valley Middle and Torrey Pines High School. Commuting is convenient with quick access to Interstate 5 and 805, and Highway 56. The property is is close to shopping, grocery, restaurants and is a quick trip to Del Mar village and beaches, Del Mar Highlands, UCSD campus, and Sorrento Valley. It is also a quick drive to San Diego favorites such as La Jolla, Del Mar race track and fairgrounds, Sea World, LEGOLAND, Historic Old Towne, the San Diego Zoo, Petco Park and the Downtown Gaslamp District. Trips to unspoiled Solana Beach or stunning Torrey Pines State Reserve and Torrey Pines Golf Course are also just beyond the neighborhood.

Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.

To schedule a showing call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.

Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click Apply Online to complete an application.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
North County Property Group
858-792-5797
leasing@ncpropertygroup.com
CA DRE #01922571
https://www.ncpropertygroup.com

(RLNE2918104)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3854 Creststone Place have any available units?
3854 Creststone Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3854 Creststone Place have?
Some of 3854 Creststone Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3854 Creststone Place currently offering any rent specials?
3854 Creststone Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3854 Creststone Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3854 Creststone Place is pet friendly.
Does 3854 Creststone Place offer parking?
Yes, 3854 Creststone Place offers parking.
Does 3854 Creststone Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3854 Creststone Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3854 Creststone Place have a pool?
Yes, 3854 Creststone Place has a pool.
Does 3854 Creststone Place have accessible units?
No, 3854 Creststone Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3854 Creststone Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3854 Creststone Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Genesee
5550 Genesee Ct E
San Diego, CA 92111
Fashion Terrace Apartments
6888 Friars Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Valentina by Alta
1919 Pacific Highway
San Diego, CA 92101
LUX UTC
4200 Brook Court
San Diego, CA 95356
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave
San Diego, CA 92154
Park 12 II
100 Park Center Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
Terraza La Jolla
5165 Luigi Terrace
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University