3850 ELIJAH COURT, #912

3850 Elijah Court · No Longer Available
Location

3850 Elijah Court, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
Spacious 3BR / 2 BA Townhome + GARAGE in Carmel Pointe Community (Carmel Valley) - **CALL OLIVER TODAY 619-715-5459 FOR MORE INFO OR A SHOWING**

This private spacious downstairs corner Townhome in Carmel Valley in the Carmel Pointe Community, has 3 bedrooms 2 baths, its own 1 car garage and parking passes for 2 other vehicles. Air Conditioning and Heating. Backs up to greenery with lots of privacy. Master suite has a large walk-in closet, separate shower/tub. Granite counters and stainless steel appliances, upgraded throughout. Located close to Del Mar Plaza with a complete new face lift full of new restaurants, shopping, Ralphs and new luxury Cinepolis movie theater. Also close to Carmel Valley Community Center and fields. Quick freeway and school access. Del Mar Academy, Carmel Valley Middle School, Torrey Pines High School and Del Mar Heights Elementary. The complex offers resort like living with pool and spa, fitness center, BBQ center and clubhouse with pool tables and line areas to read and play games..

Professionally Managed by J&D Management. Application Available online at www.jdpropmgmt.com

625 Fico (Credit Score) or Above Needed to Apply
Tenant Pays Utilities: (Electric & Water)
Owner Pays Utilities: (Water, Sewer, Trash)
$100,000 Renter's Insurance Policy Required
Non Smoking Property
Mailbox #912, Main mailbox area by the pool
1 garage, 2 permit spots for additional parking
Minimum 12 Month Lease Term
Pets Allowed with $50/mo pet rent per pet.
Pet Deposit $350 Small Dogs under 25lbs
Pet Deposit $500 Large Dogs over 25lbs
Pet Deposit $350 Cats and other animals
**Breed Restrictions Apply to Dogs**

Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance. All info in the Ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and is subject to change without notice.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
If you are an owner looking for Property Management services, try our full service management for one price, no hidden fees and no risk! Call today at 619-715-5459 or visit our website at www.jdpropmgmt.com.

-YOUR TRUSTED PROPERTY ADVISORS-

(RLNE4870994)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3850 ELIJAH COURT, #912 have any available units?
3850 ELIJAH COURT, #912 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3850 ELIJAH COURT, #912 have?
Some of 3850 ELIJAH COURT, #912's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3850 ELIJAH COURT, #912 currently offering any rent specials?
3850 ELIJAH COURT, #912 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3850 ELIJAH COURT, #912 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3850 ELIJAH COURT, #912 is pet friendly.
Does 3850 ELIJAH COURT, #912 offer parking?
Yes, 3850 ELIJAH COURT, #912 offers parking.
Does 3850 ELIJAH COURT, #912 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3850 ELIJAH COURT, #912 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3850 ELIJAH COURT, #912 have a pool?
Yes, 3850 ELIJAH COURT, #912 has a pool.
Does 3850 ELIJAH COURT, #912 have accessible units?
No, 3850 ELIJAH COURT, #912 does not have accessible units.
Does 3850 ELIJAH COURT, #912 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3850 ELIJAH COURT, #912 does not have units with dishwashers.
