3850 ELIJAH COURT, #912

Spacious 3BR / 2 BA Townhome + GARAGE in Carmel Pointe Community (Carmel Valley) - **CALL OLIVER TODAY 619-715-5459 FOR MORE INFO OR A SHOWING**



This private spacious downstairs corner Townhome in Carmel Valley in the Carmel Pointe Community, has 3 bedrooms 2 baths, its own 1 car garage and parking passes for 2 other vehicles. Air Conditioning and Heating. Backs up to greenery with lots of privacy. Master suite has a large walk-in closet, separate shower/tub. Granite counters and stainless steel appliances, upgraded throughout. Located close to Del Mar Plaza with a complete new face lift full of new restaurants, shopping, Ralphs and new luxury Cinepolis movie theater. Also close to Carmel Valley Community Center and fields. Quick freeway and school access. Del Mar Academy, Carmel Valley Middle School, Torrey Pines High School and Del Mar Heights Elementary. The complex offers resort like living with pool and spa, fitness center, BBQ center and clubhouse with pool tables and line areas to read and play games..



Professionally Managed by J&D Management. Application Available online at www.jdpropmgmt.com



625 Fico (Credit Score) or Above Needed to Apply

Tenant Pays Utilities: (Electric & Water)

Owner Pays Utilities: (Water, Sewer, Trash)

$100,000 Renter's Insurance Policy Required

Non Smoking Property

Mailbox #912, Main mailbox area by the pool

1 garage, 2 permit spots for additional parking

Minimum 12 Month Lease Term

Pets Allowed with $50/mo pet rent per pet.

Pet Deposit $350 Small Dogs under 25lbs

Pet Deposit $500 Large Dogs over 25lbs

Pet Deposit $350 Cats and other animals

**Breed Restrictions Apply to Dogs**



Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance. All info in the Ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and is subject to change without notice.

