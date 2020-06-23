All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3839 HERBERT STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3839 HERBERT STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3839 HERBERT STREET

3839 Herbert Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Hillcrest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3839 Herbert Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great 1 bedroom 1 bathroom property! - This property has a nice lot that makes the space feel like its your own with its 1 bedroom 1 bathroom located within the San Diego Unified School District. Being located near north park brings many opportunities and options to choose and maneuver through the city. With many grocery stores, restaurants, bars, and schools nearby make this property a great location! All utilities are tenants responsibilities.

Apply today, this house will not last long. Applicants will be subject to a credit and criminal check for qualification purposes. Please call our office, Rancho Mesa Properties, for any questions or to set up a showing time. 858-576-2176

(RLNE4654608)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3839 HERBERT STREET have any available units?
3839 HERBERT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 3839 HERBERT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3839 HERBERT STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3839 HERBERT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3839 HERBERT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3839 HERBERT STREET offer parking?
No, 3839 HERBERT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3839 HERBERT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3839 HERBERT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3839 HERBERT STREET have a pool?
No, 3839 HERBERT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3839 HERBERT STREET have accessible units?
No, 3839 HERBERT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3839 HERBERT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3839 HERBERT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3839 HERBERT STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 3839 HERBERT STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA 92107
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110
Esprit Villas
9830 Reagan Rd
San Diego, CA 92126
Sola
13385 Highlands Place
San Diego, CA 92130
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University