3831 Nipoma Place

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Gorgeous quiet Condo, Amazing Views, Lots of Amenities - Very large 2 master Bedroom 2 Bath condo, Incredible views from your private large balcony of Mission Bay and Seaworld fireworks, upgraded with quieter homes program, AC/heating, lots of closet space, brand new flooring, freshly painted, fireplace, dishwasher, complex offers pool, hot tub, laundry room, 2 covered off street parking spaces with storage lockers in front of them.



Loma Portal school district.



$2,395 a month $2,395 security deposit

Small pet under 20 lbs considered with pet deposit



Please call (619) 223-RENT (7368) with any questions or to schedule a viewing.



Lease and references required.



If after viewing the home you would like to apply please observe the following.



1.All applicants must have good credit to qualify. A $30.00 credit check fee is required, per person. Please do not apply if you have bad credit or any evictions. NO EXCEPTIONS!

2.All applicants must have a good rental history.

3.Any and all residents over 18 years of age living in a unit must have an approved application on file with the office. When you move in you must pay the security deposit and the rent with only cashiers check or money order. No personal checks! NO EXCEPTIONS!



Occupancy Guidelines:

One Bedroom - Maximum (3) Residents

Two Bedrooms - Maximum (5) Residents

Three Bedrooms - Maximum (7) Residents

Four Bedrooms - Maximum (9) Residents



92106, 92107, 92110



(RLNE4009293)