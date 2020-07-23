All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 26 2019 at 11:09 AM

3831 Nipoma Place

3831 Nipoma Place · No Longer Available
Location

3831 Nipoma Place, San Diego, CA 92106
Loma Palisades

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Gorgeous quiet Condo, Amazing Views, Lots of Amenities - Very large 2 master Bedroom 2 Bath condo, Incredible views from your private large balcony of Mission Bay and Seaworld fireworks, upgraded with quieter homes program, AC/heating, lots of closet space, brand new flooring, freshly painted, fireplace, dishwasher, complex offers pool, hot tub, laundry room, 2 covered off street parking spaces with storage lockers in front of them.

Loma Portal school district.

$2,395 a month $2,395 security deposit
Small pet under 20 lbs considered with pet deposit

Please call (619) 223-RENT (7368) with any questions or to schedule a viewing.

Lease and references required.

If after viewing the home you would like to apply please observe the following.

1.All applicants must have good credit to qualify. A $30.00 credit check fee is required, per person. Please do not apply if you have bad credit or any evictions. NO EXCEPTIONS!
2.All applicants must have a good rental history.
3.Any and all residents over 18 years of age living in a unit must have an approved application on file with the office. When you move in you must pay the security deposit and the rent with only cashiers check or money order. No personal checks! NO EXCEPTIONS!

Occupancy Guidelines:
One Bedroom - Maximum (3) Residents
Two Bedrooms - Maximum (5) Residents
Three Bedrooms - Maximum (7) Residents
Four Bedrooms - Maximum (9) Residents

92106, 92107, 92110

(RLNE4009293)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3831 Nipoma Place have any available units?
3831 Nipoma Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3831 Nipoma Place have?
Some of 3831 Nipoma Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3831 Nipoma Place currently offering any rent specials?
3831 Nipoma Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3831 Nipoma Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3831 Nipoma Place is pet friendly.
Does 3831 Nipoma Place offer parking?
Yes, 3831 Nipoma Place offers parking.
Does 3831 Nipoma Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3831 Nipoma Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3831 Nipoma Place have a pool?
Yes, 3831 Nipoma Place has a pool.
Does 3831 Nipoma Place have accessible units?
No, 3831 Nipoma Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3831 Nipoma Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3831 Nipoma Place has units with dishwashers.
