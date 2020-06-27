Amenities
3811 Via De La Bandola
San Diego, CA 92173
San Ysidro,
3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths
$2,495 per Month, $2,500 Deposit
Spacious 3 bdrm, 2.5 bath House, with spacious kitchen, lots of cabinets, counter tops and all appliances included.
Huge living room with cozy fireplace, ceramic tile flooring throughout, blinds and lots of natural light, wet bar perfect for entertaining, ultra high vaulted ceilings, very unique open layout.
Spacious bedrooms all in top floor with tons of closet space, ceiling fans.
Spacious outdoor covered patio with a built in island perfect for BBQs and entertaining, 2 car garage, washer & dryer hookups.
Conveniently located just off Picador Blvd., super easy freeway access to 905/ 5/ 805, walking distance to Smythe Elementary, La Mirada Elementary, San Ysidro Community Center, Beyer Trolley Station and just across the street from Vista Terrace Park!
Lease: 1 Year Lease
Pets: NOT Allowed
Parking: 2-car garage
Available: 08/23/2018
Contact Information: Text/Call Leasing: 619.804.3325
