Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse parking bbq/grill garage pet friendly

3811 Via De La Bandola Available 08/23/19 3811 Via De La Bandola - Spacious 3 bd/2.5ba Townhome - Available 8/23/2018 - DRIVE-BY ONLY. WILL BE SHOWING AFTER August 20th

3811 Via De La Bandola

San Diego, CA 92173

San Ysidro,

3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths

$2,495 per Month, $2,500 Deposit



DRIVE BY ONLY. WILL BE SHOWING AFTER August 20th



Spacious 3 bdrm, 2.5 bath House, with spacious kitchen, lots of cabinets, counter tops and all appliances included.



Huge living room with cozy fireplace, ceramic tile flooring throughout, blinds and lots of natural light, wet bar perfect for entertaining, ultra high vaulted ceilings, very unique open layout.



Spacious bedrooms all in top floor with tons of closet space, ceiling fans.



Spacious outdoor covered patio with a built in island perfect for BBQs and entertaining, 2 car garage, washer & dryer hookups.



Conveniently located just off Picador Blvd., super easy freeway access to 905/ 5/ 805, walking distance to Smythe Elementary, La Mirada Elementary, San Ysidro Community Center, Beyer Trolley Station and just across the street from Vista Terrace Park!



Lease: 1 Year Lease

Pets: NOT Allowed

Parking: 2-car garage

Available: 08/23/2018

Contact Information: Text/Call Leasing: 619.804.3325



Cal BRE#01317589

