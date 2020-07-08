All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

3806 Mississippi Street

3806 Mississippi Street · No Longer Available
Location

3806 Mississippi Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
dogs allowed
Centrally Located 2 Bed, 2 Bath House in North Park! - Large 2 Bedroom with a great deck off kitchen and living room. Close to everything. Walking Distance to shopping, restaurants, and more. 1 Off Street parking space and 1 Car Garage.

KITCHEN FEATURES: Refrigerator, stove, microwave, and Dishwasher. Open layout with sliding doors out to BBQ deck.

UNIT/PROPERTY FEATURES: Newly refinished Hardwood floors throughout. Large picture windows and large living room. New Carpet. Separate laundry room with coin laundry. Off Street Parking and 1 Car garage included. Cat OK on approval, Trash & Gardner included. No Smoking.

One Year Lease

PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 452-1282 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount
Credit = FICO scores 650+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Good Rental References

GET A JUMP ON THE RENTAL PROCESS!! Complete and submit your application online. Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older. Bring copies of your current pay stubs and $40 per application (cash or money orders only) to your viewing appointment.

Visit www.realtybyjd.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE2618680)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3806 Mississippi Street have any available units?
3806 Mississippi Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3806 Mississippi Street have?
Some of 3806 Mississippi Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3806 Mississippi Street currently offering any rent specials?
3806 Mississippi Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3806 Mississippi Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3806 Mississippi Street is pet friendly.
Does 3806 Mississippi Street offer parking?
Yes, 3806 Mississippi Street offers parking.
Does 3806 Mississippi Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3806 Mississippi Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3806 Mississippi Street have a pool?
No, 3806 Mississippi Street does not have a pool.
Does 3806 Mississippi Street have accessible units?
No, 3806 Mississippi Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3806 Mississippi Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3806 Mississippi Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
