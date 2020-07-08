3806 Mississippi Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Centrally Located 2 Bed, 2 Bath House in North Park! - Large 2 Bedroom with a great deck off kitchen and living room. Close to everything. Walking Distance to shopping, restaurants, and more. 1 Off Street parking space and 1 Car Garage.



KITCHEN FEATURES: Refrigerator, stove, microwave, and Dishwasher. Open layout with sliding doors out to BBQ deck.



UNIT/PROPERTY FEATURES: Newly refinished Hardwood floors throughout. Large picture windows and large living room. New Carpet. Separate laundry room with coin laundry. Off Street Parking and 1 Car garage included. Cat OK on approval, Trash & Gardner included. No Smoking.



One Year Lease



PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 452-1282 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount

Credit = FICO scores 650+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Good Rental References



GET A JUMP ON THE RENTAL PROCESS!! Complete and submit your application online. Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older. Bring copies of your current pay stubs and $40 per application (cash or money orders only) to your viewing appointment.



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



No Dogs Allowed



