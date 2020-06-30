All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3796 Alabama Street A-102.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3796 Alabama Street A-102
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

3796 Alabama Street A-102

3796 Alabama Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
North Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3796 Alabama Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bike storage
tennis court
2 Bedroom 2 Bath 55+ Community North Park - Property Id: 237569

55+ Community. Recently renovated with new floors, paint, fixtures, updated bathrooms. Galley Kitchen, Fireplace, AC, ceiling fans. Gated Parking (one space/ first come, first serve).
Community rooms include Laundry, Gym, Library, Billiards Room, Recreation & Hobby Room. Bike room available with key deposit, storage closet 4'x6', Utility closet in hallway. North Park location close to Morley Field with tennis, pool and Walking Paths. Balboa Park and San Diego Zoo within 2 miles. Walking distance to many eating establishments in North Park and Hillcrest. 1 block from major grocery store and Metro Transit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/237569
Property Id 237569

(RLNE5620495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3796 Alabama Street A-102 have any available units?
3796 Alabama Street A-102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3796 Alabama Street A-102 have?
Some of 3796 Alabama Street A-102's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3796 Alabama Street A-102 currently offering any rent specials?
3796 Alabama Street A-102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3796 Alabama Street A-102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3796 Alabama Street A-102 is pet friendly.
Does 3796 Alabama Street A-102 offer parking?
Yes, 3796 Alabama Street A-102 offers parking.
Does 3796 Alabama Street A-102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3796 Alabama Street A-102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3796 Alabama Street A-102 have a pool?
Yes, 3796 Alabama Street A-102 has a pool.
Does 3796 Alabama Street A-102 have accessible units?
No, 3796 Alabama Street A-102 does not have accessible units.
Does 3796 Alabama Street A-102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3796 Alabama Street A-102 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Strata
969 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
eaves Mission Ridge
2745 Meadow Lark Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes
5410 Repecho Dr
San Diego, CA 92124
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104
Citra at Point Loma
4464 Castelar St
San Diego, CA 92107
Twin Gables Apts
3936 Texas St
San Diego, CA 92104
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct
San Diego, CA 92129

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University