3796 Alabama Street A-102

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool pool table bike storage tennis court

2 Bedroom 2 Bath 55+ Community North Park - Property Id: 237569



55+ Community. Recently renovated with new floors, paint, fixtures, updated bathrooms. Galley Kitchen, Fireplace, AC, ceiling fans. Gated Parking (one space/ first come, first serve).

Community rooms include Laundry, Gym, Library, Billiards Room, Recreation & Hobby Room. Bike room available with key deposit, storage closet 4'x6', Utility closet in hallway. North Park location close to Morley Field with tennis, pool and Walking Paths. Balboa Park and San Diego Zoo within 2 miles. Walking distance to many eating establishments in North Park and Hillcrest. 1 block from major grocery store and Metro Transit.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/237569

Property Id 237569



(RLNE5620495)