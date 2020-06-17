All apartments in San Diego
3788 Park Boulevard

3788 Park Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3788 Park Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fantastic penthouse in the highly desirable Cairo building in the heart of Hillcrest. This two story end unit has the best views in the building overlooking a panorama of Uptown, Balboa Park & Downtown. This one of a kind condo features 2 bedrooms & two large bathrooms with granite vanities on first floor, wood floors throughout with carpet in bedrooms, wide open loft style second floor with lots of floor to ceiling windows, sweeping high ceilings, stainless & granite kitchen plus an enormous terrace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3788 Park Boulevard have any available units?
3788 Park Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3788 Park Boulevard have?
Some of 3788 Park Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3788 Park Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3788 Park Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3788 Park Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3788 Park Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3788 Park Boulevard offer parking?
No, 3788 Park Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 3788 Park Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3788 Park Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3788 Park Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3788 Park Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3788 Park Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3788 Park Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3788 Park Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3788 Park Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

