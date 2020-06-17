3788 Park Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Fantastic penthouse in the highly desirable Cairo building in the heart of Hillcrest. This two story end unit has the best views in the building overlooking a panorama of Uptown, Balboa Park & Downtown. This one of a kind condo features 2 bedrooms & two large bathrooms with granite vanities on first floor, wood floors throughout with carpet in bedrooms, wide open loft style second floor with lots of floor to ceiling windows, sweeping high ceilings, stainless & granite kitchen plus an enormous terrace.