3785 Park Blvd.

Amenities

hardwood floors air conditioning oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities

Charming studio apartment for rent in the highly sought after Hillcrest neighborhood. Peaceful "Egyptian Revival" style walkway leads you through mature foliage to private units. Enjoy the convenience of this first floor unit which offers hardwood floors and window A/C. Many windows throughout the unit provides an abundance of natural lighting. Just a short walk to markets, shops, restaurants, night life, gyms. Less than one mile from Balboa Park and the San Diego Zoo.Hillcrest is located just a few minutes from both the I-5 and Hwy-163, offering quick and easy access to Downtown San Diego. In addition, the area is well-known as one of the most pedestrian friendly neighborhoods in San Diego, giving residents the opportunity to walk to their favorite local eateries and shops. Short walk to the public library. Stop by the Orthodox Greek Festival which takes place in the summer.