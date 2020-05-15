All apartments in San Diego
3785 Park Blvd.
3785 Park Blvd

3785 Park Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3785 Park Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92103
North Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Charming studio apartment for rent in the highly sought after Hillcrest neighborhood. Peaceful "Egyptian Revival" style walkway leads you through mature foliage to private units. Enjoy the convenience of this first floor unit which offers hardwood floors and window A/C. Many windows throughout the unit provides an abundance of natural lighting. Just a short walk to markets, shops, restaurants, night life, gyms. Less than one mile from Balboa Park and the San Diego Zoo.Hillcrest is located just a few minutes from both the I-5 and Hwy-163, offering quick and easy access to Downtown San Diego. In addition, the area is well-known as one of the most pedestrian friendly neighborhoods in San Diego, giving residents the opportunity to walk to their favorite local eateries and shops. Short walk to the public library. Stop by the Orthodox Greek Festival which takes place in the summer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3785 Park Blvd have any available units?
3785 Park Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3785 Park Blvd have?
Some of 3785 Park Blvd's amenities include hardwood floors, air conditioning, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3785 Park Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3785 Park Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3785 Park Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 3785 Park Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3785 Park Blvd offer parking?
No, 3785 Park Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 3785 Park Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3785 Park Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3785 Park Blvd have a pool?
No, 3785 Park Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 3785 Park Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3785 Park Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3785 Park Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3785 Park Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

