3785 Mississippi

Amenities

recently renovated oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Flexible lease in North Park neighborhood. Short walk to Communal Coffee, Morley Field and downtown. Beautifully remodeled home boasts 2 bedrooms+ optional 3rd/kid room/office and 2 full baths. No detail left undone. You will have the luxury of being the first to live in this masterpiece! Enjoy the large open kitchen. Great location for both young families and professionals. Water, Gas, Sewer and Electric all paid by owner for additional monthly savings! No garage, shared driveway with ADU's in back