3785 Mississippi
Last updated January 30 2020 at 6:26 AM

3785 Mississippi

3785 Mississippi Street · No Longer Available
Location

3785 Mississippi Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Flexible lease in North Park neighborhood. Short walk to Communal Coffee, Morley Field and downtown. Beautifully remodeled home boasts 2 bedrooms+ optional 3rd/kid room/office and 2 full baths. No detail left undone. You will have the luxury of being the first to live in this masterpiece! Enjoy the large open kitchen. Great location for both young families and professionals. Water, Gas, Sewer and Electric all paid by owner for additional monthly savings! No garage, shared driveway with ADU's in back

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3785 Mississippi have any available units?
3785 Mississippi doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 3785 Mississippi currently offering any rent specials?
3785 Mississippi is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3785 Mississippi pet-friendly?
No, 3785 Mississippi is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3785 Mississippi offer parking?
No, 3785 Mississippi does not offer parking.
Does 3785 Mississippi have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3785 Mississippi does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3785 Mississippi have a pool?
No, 3785 Mississippi does not have a pool.
Does 3785 Mississippi have accessible units?
No, 3785 Mississippi does not have accessible units.
Does 3785 Mississippi have units with dishwashers?
No, 3785 Mississippi does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3785 Mississippi have units with air conditioning?
No, 3785 Mississippi does not have units with air conditioning.

