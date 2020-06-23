Amenities

3767 Crete St Available 02/01/19 3767 Crete St- 3 bedroom 2 bath Home Available- Bay Park - Tenant Planet is proud to present this wonderful home in Bay Park with street views of Mission Bay. This home has an open floor plan with floor to ceiling windows that bring in a lot of natural light. This home has been remodeled in the last two years with an upgraded kitchen, new paint, upgraded bathrooms, extension for walk in closet in master, and french doors that lead out to the backyard.



** This home will not come furnished



This home will not last that long so fill out our free application to set up a viewing!



No Pets Allowed



