All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3767 Crete St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3767 Crete St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3767 Crete St

3767 Crete Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Bay Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3767 Crete Street, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Park

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3767 Crete St Available 02/01/19 3767 Crete St- 3 bedroom 2 bath Home Available- Bay Park - Tenant Planet is proud to present this wonderful home in Bay Park with street views of Mission Bay. This home has an open floor plan with floor to ceiling windows that bring in a lot of natural light. This home has been remodeled in the last two years with an upgraded kitchen, new paint, upgraded bathrooms, extension for walk in closet in master, and french doors that lead out to the backyard.

** This home will not come furnished

This home will not last that long so fill out our free application to set up a viewing!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4597714)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3767 Crete St have any available units?
3767 Crete St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 3767 Crete St currently offering any rent specials?
3767 Crete St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3767 Crete St pet-friendly?
No, 3767 Crete St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3767 Crete St offer parking?
No, 3767 Crete St does not offer parking.
Does 3767 Crete St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3767 Crete St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3767 Crete St have a pool?
No, 3767 Crete St does not have a pool.
Does 3767 Crete St have accessible units?
No, 3767 Crete St does not have accessible units.
Does 3767 Crete St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3767 Crete St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3767 Crete St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3767 Crete St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr
San Diego, CA 92119
Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St
San Diego, CA 92154
Pacific Gardens at Genesee
8148 Genesee Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave
San Diego, CA 92115
Mission Pacific
4454 44th St
San Diego, CA 92115

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University