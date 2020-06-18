3765 Boundary St #7

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Upgraded 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo w/ washer/dryer in Heart of North Park - JD Property Management

619-452-1282

admin@realtybyjd.com



Upgraded 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo, Washer/ Dryer combo included, Patio, 2 off street parking spots. Includes Water & Trash. Close to Freeway, shopping and downtown North Park



KITCHEN FEATURES: Oven, Gas Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator.



UNIT/PROPERTY FEATURES: Wood laminate Flooring, Fireplace, 2 off street parking spots, Washer/Dryer. Small Pet OK on approval. No Smoking.



PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 452-1282 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Good Rental References



GET A JUMP ON THE RENTAL PROCESS!! Complete and submit your application online. Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older. Bring copies of your current pay stubs and $30 per application (cash or money orders only) to your viewing appointment.



