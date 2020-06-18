3765 Boundary St #7

Amenities
Upgraded 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo w/ washer/dryer in Heart of North Park - JD Property Management
619-452-1282
admin@realtybyjd.com
Upgraded 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo, Washer/ Dryer combo included, Patio, 2 off street parking spots. Includes Water & Trash. Close to Freeway, shopping and downtown North Park
KITCHEN FEATURES: Oven, Gas Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator.
UNIT/PROPERTY FEATURES: Wood laminate Flooring, Fireplace, 2 off street parking spots, Washer/Dryer. Small Pet OK on approval. No Smoking.
Lease
PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 452-1282 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.
Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Good Rental References
GET A JUMP ON THE RENTAL PROCESS!! Complete and submit your application online. Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older. Bring copies of your current pay stubs and $30 per application (cash or money orders only) to your viewing appointment.
Visit www.realtybyjd.com for a complete listing of available rentals
Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.
(RLNE3916837)