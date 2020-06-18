All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3765 Boundary St #7.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3765 Boundary St #7
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:50 AM

3765 Boundary St #7

3765 Boundary Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
North Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3765 Boundary Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Upgraded 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo w/ washer/dryer in Heart of North Park - JD Property Management
619-452-1282
admin@realtybyjd.com

Upgraded 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo, Washer/ Dryer combo included, Patio, 2 off street parking spots. Includes Water & Trash. Close to Freeway, shopping and downtown North Park

KITCHEN FEATURES: Oven, Gas Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator.

UNIT/PROPERTY FEATURES: Wood laminate Flooring, Fireplace, 2 off street parking spots, Washer/Dryer. Small Pet OK on approval. No Smoking.

Lease

PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 452-1282 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Good Rental References

GET A JUMP ON THE RENTAL PROCESS!! Complete and submit your application online. Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older. Bring copies of your current pay stubs and $30 per application (cash or money orders only) to your viewing appointment.

Visit www.realtybyjd.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

(RLNE3916837)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3765 Boundary St #7 have any available units?
3765 Boundary St #7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3765 Boundary St #7 have?
Some of 3765 Boundary St #7's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3765 Boundary St #7 currently offering any rent specials?
3765 Boundary St #7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3765 Boundary St #7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3765 Boundary St #7 is pet friendly.
Does 3765 Boundary St #7 offer parking?
Yes, 3765 Boundary St #7 offers parking.
Does 3765 Boundary St #7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3765 Boundary St #7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3765 Boundary St #7 have a pool?
No, 3765 Boundary St #7 does not have a pool.
Does 3765 Boundary St #7 have accessible units?
No, 3765 Boundary St #7 does not have accessible units.
Does 3765 Boundary St #7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3765 Boundary St #7 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aspen Park
3505 Reynard Way
San Diego, CA 92103
Presidio View
1440 Hotel Cir N
San Diego, CA 92108
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
LUX UTC
4200 Brook Court
San Diego, CA 95356
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd
San Diego, CA 92120
Park 12 II
100 Park Center Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd
San Diego, CA 92130

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University