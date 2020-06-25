All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3762 Balboa Terrace - 1, Unit D
Last updated May 18 2019 at 4:05 AM

3762 Balboa Terrace - 1, Unit D

3762 Balboa Ter · No Longer Available
Location

3762 Balboa Ter, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Ho

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
This spacious townhouse has it all. Pull into your attached 2 car garage and head upstairs to the spacious living area. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and granite counters. The large living room has a cozy fireplace, handy wet bar, private patio access and laminate floors. There's a half bath on the main floor for your convenience. Upstairs you'll find a spacious master bedroom with plenty of closet space and a good sed bathroom. A second large bedroom and separate bathroom make this ideal for families or roommates. The ground floor also has a laundry room with washer & dryer and plenty of extra storage room. Designer paint & quality window coverings throughout make this place move-in ready!

The community boasts a sparkling pool & hot tub as well as guest parking and well manicured grounds. Conveniently located in Bay Park with easy access to the beach and major freeways but tucked in a peaceful little oasis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3762 Balboa Terrace - 1, Unit D have any available units?
3762 Balboa Terrace - 1, Unit D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3762 Balboa Terrace - 1, Unit D have?
Some of 3762 Balboa Terrace - 1, Unit D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3762 Balboa Terrace - 1, Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
3762 Balboa Terrace - 1, Unit D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3762 Balboa Terrace - 1, Unit D pet-friendly?
No, 3762 Balboa Terrace - 1, Unit D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3762 Balboa Terrace - 1, Unit D offer parking?
Yes, 3762 Balboa Terrace - 1, Unit D offers parking.
Does 3762 Balboa Terrace - 1, Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3762 Balboa Terrace - 1, Unit D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3762 Balboa Terrace - 1, Unit D have a pool?
Yes, 3762 Balboa Terrace - 1, Unit D has a pool.
Does 3762 Balboa Terrace - 1, Unit D have accessible units?
No, 3762 Balboa Terrace - 1, Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 3762 Balboa Terrace - 1, Unit D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3762 Balboa Terrace - 1, Unit D has units with dishwashers.
