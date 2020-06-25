3762 Balboa Terrace - 1, Unit D

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage guest parking hot tub

This spacious townhouse has it all. Pull into your attached 2 car garage and head upstairs to the spacious living area. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and granite counters. The large living room has a cozy fireplace, handy wet bar, private patio access and laminate floors. There's a half bath on the main floor for your convenience. Upstairs you'll find a spacious master bedroom with plenty of closet space and a good sed bathroom. A second large bedroom and separate bathroom make this ideal for families or roommates. The ground floor also has a laundry room with washer & dryer and plenty of extra storage room. Designer paint & quality window coverings throughout make this place move-in ready!



The community boasts a sparkling pool & hot tub as well as guest parking and well manicured grounds. Conveniently located in Bay Park with easy access to the beach and major freeways but tucked in a peaceful little oasis.