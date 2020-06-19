3761 WAWONA DR. - 3761

Amenities

Perfectly Situated Point Loma House for Rent - 4 Bed/ 1.5 Bath - This lovely residence is located in the heart of Point Loma! The home features 4 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Located near schools, shopping, dining, and beaches makes this location ideal. Nicely sized galley kitchen includes dishwasher, gas range, and large refrigerator. The kitchen leads out to a large paved and enclosed patio with hill views. Home also features an automatic one-car garage with washer/dryer hook-ups. Brand new vinyl plank flooring is being installed throughout. Come live in the wonderful and beautiful neighborhood of Point Loma!



Available: Now

Rent: $3,795

Security Deposit: $3,800

Lease Term: 1 Year

Utilities Included: Trash Service



Be Advised:

Laundry: hook-ups

1 Small dog or cat permitted

No Smoking property.



Please email: Rentals@ShoreManagement.com or contact 858-274-3500 x104 for a showing.



Please visit our website: www.RentTheHome.com to see our rental criteria and apply on-line.



Shore Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner for the rental of this property. DRE # 01272492



No Pets Allowed



