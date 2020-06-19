All apartments in San Diego
3761 WAWONA DR. - 3761
3761 WAWONA DR. - 3761

3761 Wawona Drive · (858) 274-3500 ext. 104
Location

3761 Wawona Drive, San Diego, CA 92107
Point Loma Highlands

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3761 WAWONA DR. - 3761 · Avail. now

$3,795

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1329 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Perfectly Situated Point Loma House for Rent - 4 Bed/ 1.5 Bath - This lovely residence is located in the heart of Point Loma! The home features 4 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Located near schools, shopping, dining, and beaches makes this location ideal. Nicely sized galley kitchen includes dishwasher, gas range, and large refrigerator. The kitchen leads out to a large paved and enclosed patio with hill views. Home also features an automatic one-car garage with washer/dryer hook-ups. Brand new vinyl plank flooring is being installed throughout. Come live in the wonderful and beautiful neighborhood of Point Loma!

Available: Now
Rent: $3,795
Security Deposit: $3,800
Lease Term: 1 Year
Utilities Included: Trash Service

Be Advised:
Laundry: hook-ups
1 Small dog or cat permitted
No Smoking property.

Please email: Rentals@ShoreManagement.com or contact 858-274-3500 x104 for a showing.

Please visit our website: www.RentTheHome.com to see our rental criteria and apply on-line.

Shore Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner for the rental of this property. DRE # 01272492

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4842913)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3761 WAWONA DR. - 3761 have any available units?
3761 WAWONA DR. - 3761 has a unit available for $3,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3761 WAWONA DR. - 3761 have?
Some of 3761 WAWONA DR. - 3761's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3761 WAWONA DR. - 3761 currently offering any rent specials?
3761 WAWONA DR. - 3761 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3761 WAWONA DR. - 3761 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3761 WAWONA DR. - 3761 is pet friendly.
Does 3761 WAWONA DR. - 3761 offer parking?
Yes, 3761 WAWONA DR. - 3761 does offer parking.
Does 3761 WAWONA DR. - 3761 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3761 WAWONA DR. - 3761 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3761 WAWONA DR. - 3761 have a pool?
No, 3761 WAWONA DR. - 3761 does not have a pool.
Does 3761 WAWONA DR. - 3761 have accessible units?
No, 3761 WAWONA DR. - 3761 does not have accessible units.
Does 3761 WAWONA DR. - 3761 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3761 WAWONA DR. - 3761 has units with dishwashers.
