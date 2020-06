Amenities

dishwasher parking microwave accessible refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking

ZILLOW DOES NOT SHOW CORRECT PRICE. ZILLOW SHOWS RATE AS MONTHLY, IT IS WEEKLY. EMAIL FOR CURRENT RATE. This is a vacation rental. Rate is $199/day winter to $3300/week summer. This beautiful Ocean Front condo is on the beach. The only thing separating you from the waves and sand is the famous boardwalk. Wake up to the sight and sound of the Pacific Ocean directly in front of you with our large picture window in the master bedroom. LR, DR, KIT and master bedroom all face the ocean.