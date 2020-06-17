All apartments in San Diego
3746 Ingraham Street
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

3746 Ingraham Street

3746 Ingraham Street · No Longer Available
Location

3746 Ingraham Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful 2-Bed Crown Point / Pacific Beach Bungalow with Fenced Yard and Parking! - REDUCED today!! Don't miss this charming 2-bedroom bungalow home with its two off street parking spots (a big deal in PB/CP!). Easy walk to shopping, dining and the Bays, and the beach is not much further! The cozy front porch overlooks a grassy fenced yard with a perimeter of exotic plantings (cared for by a gardener) that you'll enjoy year 'round. Inside you'll find an open main living area featuring: updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and large living room and dining room.

The two bedrooms will have been freshly painted in a soothing neutral tone to brighten them up and make them ready for your own decor. The bathroom is good sized and features pristine vintage ceramic tile vanity and tub surround.

This is the original front house of a 3-on-1 property. Laundry is shared. A dog will be consideredupon owner approvalwith additional pet security and monthly pet fee.
No cats or smoking allowed.

Qualified applicants will have good credit and rental references, plus verifiable combined income of at least 3x rent. No guarantors accepted. Renter's insurance is required. A water surcharge applies: $25 base charge + $15 per occupant.

For more information and to schedule a showing, please contact Tammy Koupal at 619-550-8179

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5083840)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3746 Ingraham Street have any available units?
3746 Ingraham Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3746 Ingraham Street have?
Some of 3746 Ingraham Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3746 Ingraham Street currently offering any rent specials?
3746 Ingraham Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3746 Ingraham Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3746 Ingraham Street is pet friendly.
Does 3746 Ingraham Street offer parking?
Yes, 3746 Ingraham Street offers parking.
Does 3746 Ingraham Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3746 Ingraham Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3746 Ingraham Street have a pool?
No, 3746 Ingraham Street does not have a pool.
Does 3746 Ingraham Street have accessible units?
No, 3746 Ingraham Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3746 Ingraham Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3746 Ingraham Street does not have units with dishwashers.
