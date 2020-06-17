3746 Ingraham Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wonderful 2-Bed Crown Point / Pacific Beach Bungalow with Fenced Yard and Parking! - REDUCED today!! Don't miss this charming 2-bedroom bungalow home with its two off street parking spots (a big deal in PB/CP!). Easy walk to shopping, dining and the Bays, and the beach is not much further! The cozy front porch overlooks a grassy fenced yard with a perimeter of exotic plantings (cared for by a gardener) that you'll enjoy year 'round. Inside you'll find an open main living area featuring: updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and large living room and dining room.



The two bedrooms will have been freshly painted in a soothing neutral tone to brighten them up and make them ready for your own decor. The bathroom is good sized and features pristine vintage ceramic tile vanity and tub surround.



This is the original front house of a 3-on-1 property. Laundry is shared. A dog will be consideredupon owner approvalwith additional pet security and monthly pet fee.

No cats or smoking allowed.



Qualified applicants will have good credit and rental references, plus verifiable combined income of at least 3x rent. No guarantors accepted. Renter's insurance is required. A water surcharge applies: $25 base charge + $15 per occupant.



For more information and to schedule a showing, please contact Tammy Koupal at 619-550-8179



No Cats Allowed



