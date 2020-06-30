All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 29 2020

3742 Wilson Avenue - 6

3742 Wilson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3742 Wilson Avenue, San Diego, CA 92104
City Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
courtyard
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
3742 Wilson Ave San Diego, CA 92104 1BR /1 BA AVAILABLE NOW! Cats are OK Dogs are OK Laundry in bldg Reserved parking provided. Front courtyard patio area . $1,425/mo with $1,425 security deposit Apply today! TERM: 12 month lease *Water, trash, sewage are all included in the rent Premium Apartment Features: - Large bedroom - Fridge, Oven, Microwave, and Range Hood Included - Spacious closets in every bedroom - Ample hallway cabinet space - Pre-wired for cable, telephone and Internet -Reserved Parking space Community Features: - On site laundry room - 24/7 Maintenance Department - Located in the heart of North Park - Close proximity to shopping centers, groceries, dining, Starbucks, downtown North Park. - 5 minutes away from major freeway access PETS ARE WELCOME! If you are interested in viewing the unit, please contact Brandon Wilcox at 360.510.3379 or email Brandon@denttprop.com
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3742 Wilson Avenue - 6 have any available units?
3742 Wilson Avenue - 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3742 Wilson Avenue - 6 have?
Some of 3742 Wilson Avenue - 6's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3742 Wilson Avenue - 6 currently offering any rent specials?
3742 Wilson Avenue - 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3742 Wilson Avenue - 6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3742 Wilson Avenue - 6 is pet friendly.
Does 3742 Wilson Avenue - 6 offer parking?
Yes, 3742 Wilson Avenue - 6 offers parking.
Does 3742 Wilson Avenue - 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3742 Wilson Avenue - 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3742 Wilson Avenue - 6 have a pool?
No, 3742 Wilson Avenue - 6 does not have a pool.
Does 3742 Wilson Avenue - 6 have accessible units?
No, 3742 Wilson Avenue - 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 3742 Wilson Avenue - 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3742 Wilson Avenue - 6 does not have units with dishwashers.

