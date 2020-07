Amenities

4 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom single story house in Baypark. Great floor plan with lots of separation and living area between bedrooms. Kitchen with walk in pantry and built in refrigerator. Living room with fireplace and sunken bar. Laundry room with ample storage, counter space, and sink. Solar. Two decks to take in the wonderful views! Two car garage and nice sized driveway provides an abundance of parking. Conveniently close to beaches, shopping, airport, colleges, and freeways.