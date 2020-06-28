All apartments in San Diego
3719 Clinton St.

3719 Clinton Street · No Longer Available
Location

3719 Clinton Street, San Diego, CA 92113
Mountain View

Amenities

w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Charming 1 Bedroom + Bonus Room Home in the Mountain View Neighborhood. - Home features spacious living room area with original charming built ins, dining room, One bedroom, One bath, with additional room which was converted and has been used as a bedroom or bonus room, washer and dryer hook ups. All new paint and beautiful laminate flooring. On Street Parking only at this time. This property is a two on one. Rear home is currently occupied. Do Not Disturb. For questions, or viewing appointment please contact John Allen at 619-980-1407.

Minimum six month lease required. Application criteria as follows:
Application required per adult applicant (18+), Good Credit (700+FICO), Good rental history (No Evictions), Proof of income, Valid Government issued photo identification. No Co-Signers, NO PETS, No Exceptions to this criteria.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5507101)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3719 Clinton St. have any available units?
3719 Clinton St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 3719 Clinton St. currently offering any rent specials?
3719 Clinton St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3719 Clinton St. pet-friendly?
No, 3719 Clinton St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3719 Clinton St. offer parking?
No, 3719 Clinton St. does not offer parking.
Does 3719 Clinton St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3719 Clinton St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3719 Clinton St. have a pool?
No, 3719 Clinton St. does not have a pool.
Does 3719 Clinton St. have accessible units?
No, 3719 Clinton St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3719 Clinton St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3719 Clinton St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3719 Clinton St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3719 Clinton St. does not have units with air conditioning.
