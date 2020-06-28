3719 Clinton St.

Amenities

w/d hookup

Charming 1 Bedroom + Bonus Room Home in the Mountain View Neighborhood. - Home features spacious living room area with original charming built ins, dining room, One bedroom, One bath, with additional room which was converted and has been used as a bedroom or bonus room, washer and dryer hook ups. All new paint and beautiful laminate flooring. On Street Parking only at this time. This property is a two on one. Rear home is currently occupied. Do Not Disturb. For questions, or viewing appointment please contact John Allen at 619-980-1407.



Minimum six month lease required. Application criteria as follows:

Application required per adult applicant (18+), Good Credit (700+FICO), Good rental history (No Evictions), Proof of income, Valid Government issued photo identification. No Co-Signers, NO PETS, No Exceptions to this criteria.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5507101)