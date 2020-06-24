Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3695 Myrtle Ave
Last updated September 9 2019 at 2:34 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3695 Myrtle Ave
3695 Myrtle Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
City Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3695 Myrtle Ave, San Diego, CA 92104
City Heights
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3695 Myrtle Ave have any available units?
3695 Myrtle Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3695 Myrtle Ave have?
Some of 3695 Myrtle Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3695 Myrtle Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3695 Myrtle Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3695 Myrtle Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3695 Myrtle Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 3695 Myrtle Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3695 Myrtle Ave offers parking.
Does 3695 Myrtle Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3695 Myrtle Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3695 Myrtle Ave have a pool?
No, 3695 Myrtle Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3695 Myrtle Ave have accessible units?
No, 3695 Myrtle Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3695 Myrtle Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3695 Myrtle Ave has units with dishwashers.
