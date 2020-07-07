All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3680 1/2 Columbia Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3680 1/2 Columbia Street
Last updated February 27 2020 at 8:23 PM

3680 1/2 Columbia Street

3680 1/2 Columbia St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3680 1/2 Columbia St, San Diego, CA 92103
Midtown

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available Now! Must See!
Newly Renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath with bonus room in Mission Hills
Newly installed vinyl plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, kitchen counter tops, cabinets, Shower, toilet, vanity and sink. New tile floors in bathroom, Window coverings, and mini split system.

Lease Terms:
1 Year lease
Rent is $1695
Security Deposit is $1600

Pet Policy:
Dogs OK
Cats OK

Unit is part is the upper unit to a duplex. Some of the best views in the area - city lights, downtown, airport and bay views.

DRE 01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3680 1/2 Columbia Street have any available units?
3680 1/2 Columbia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 3680 1/2 Columbia Street currently offering any rent specials?
3680 1/2 Columbia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3680 1/2 Columbia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3680 1/2 Columbia Street is pet friendly.
Does 3680 1/2 Columbia Street offer parking?
No, 3680 1/2 Columbia Street does not offer parking.
Does 3680 1/2 Columbia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3680 1/2 Columbia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3680 1/2 Columbia Street have a pool?
No, 3680 1/2 Columbia Street does not have a pool.
Does 3680 1/2 Columbia Street have accessible units?
No, 3680 1/2 Columbia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3680 1/2 Columbia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3680 1/2 Columbia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3680 1/2 Columbia Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3680 1/2 Columbia Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
K1
330 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos
15095 Via Hondonada
San Diego, CA 92129
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University