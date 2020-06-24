3673 Bayside Ln, San Diego, CA 92109 Mission Beach
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3673 Bayside Ln Available 01/02/19 Rooftop Deck w Bay Views Available Jan -May - ***This property is ONLY available from 1/2/19 to 5/31/19***
*** All Utilities Are Included ***
-2 Bed 1 Bath -Ground Floor -Fully Furnished - ( Queen & Twin Over Full Bunk Bedding ) -Large Shared Rooftop Deck -1 Large Carport -Coin Operated Laundry in Building -Steps to the Bay & Short Walk to the Beach -Students Welcome to Apply
(RLNE3290493)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3673 Bayside Ln have any available units?
3673 Bayside Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3673 Bayside Ln have?
Some of 3673 Bayside Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3673 Bayside Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3673 Bayside Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3673 Bayside Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3673 Bayside Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3673 Bayside Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3673 Bayside Ln offers parking.
Does 3673 Bayside Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3673 Bayside Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3673 Bayside Ln have a pool?
No, 3673 Bayside Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3673 Bayside Ln have accessible units?
No, 3673 Bayside Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3673 Bayside Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3673 Bayside Ln does not have units with dishwashers.