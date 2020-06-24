Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly carport furnished

3673 Bayside Ln Available 01/02/19 Rooftop Deck w Bay Views Available Jan -May - ***This property is ONLY available from 1/2/19 to 5/31/19***



*** All Utilities Are Included ***



-2 Bed 1 Bath

-Ground Floor

-Fully Furnished - ( Queen & Twin Over Full Bunk Bedding )

-Large Shared Rooftop Deck

-1 Large Carport

-Coin Operated Laundry in Building

-Steps to the Bay & Short Walk to the Beach

-Students Welcome to Apply



(RLNE3290493)