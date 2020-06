Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This charming house featuring new appliances, new carpet, high vaulted ceilings, washer/dryer hook ups, covered parking, and three private balconies to view stunning sunsets. Close to the beach, bay, boardwalk, shops, trendy restaurants, Sea World, Mission Bay golf course, beautiful Pacific Beach and so much more. You will not find a better value. Pet Friendly.