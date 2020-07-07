3644 43rd St

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking key fob access pet friendly tennis court

Very nice large one bedroom with upgrades



AREA & ZIP CODE

CITY HEIGHTS: 92105

PROPERTY TYPE

Apartment

LEASE TERM (same monthly rent applies for all lease terms)

Month to Month only

SECURITY DEPOSIT

70% of one month\'s rent

RENT: First month

Same as monthly rent

REPAIRS TO BE DONE BEFORE MOVE IN

Painting will not be done. Flooring will not be changed but will be cleaned if needed. Appliances will not be changed but will be repaired if needed. General cleaning will be done if needed. Safety items will be done if needed (see s.sdcpm.com/r)

----------------------REQUIREMENTS (See appfaq.sdcpm.com) -------------------

Credit score (All co-applicants and any co-signers) must be 550

GROSS INCOME: 2.25X RENT (All co-applicants and 50% of co-signers)

NUMBER OF OCCUPANTS :MAX 4

LANDLORD REFERENCES: See s.sdcpm.com/landlord

RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED (See rebrand.ly/rentersinsurance)

NO SMOKING ALLOWED (Inside resident and any common area)

PETS ALLOWED: Dog breeds at s.sdcpm.com/dogsbanned are not allowed. Verified assistive animals are always allowed.

No Pets

SECTION 8 OK ?

NO

LANDSCAPING

Landlord

LANDSCAPING: WATERING

Landlord

WATER

Landlord

SEWER

Same as Water

GAS & ELECTRIC

Resident

TRASH

Landlord

OTHER REQUIREMENTS

na

----------------------OTHER INFORMATION-------------------------------------------

AIR CONDITIONING ?

NONE

ALARM ?

NO ALARM

BALCONY ?

NO

BBQ ?

COMMON AREA

BATHROOM: MASTER (DIMENSIONS)

Unknown

BATHROOM: 2nd (DIMENSIONS)

7 1/2\' X 4 1/2\'

BATHROOM: 3rd (DIMENSIONS)

Unknown

BEDROOM CLOSETS:DOORS/MIRRORED?

Unknown

BEDROOM#1 DIMENSIONS

11\' X 11 1/2\' CLOSET 11\' X 2\'

BEDROOM#2 DIMENSIONS

Unknown

BEDROOM#3 DIMENSIONS

Unknown

BEDROOM#4 DIMENSIONS

Unknown

BEDROOM#5 DIMENSIONS

Unknown

BREAKFAST BAR ?

No

CEILINGS TYPE

8FT (STANDARD)

CEILING FANS ?

NO

CLUB HOUSE/COMMUNITY ROOM LOCATION

No

COUNTERTOPS (Kitchen)

?

DECK ?

?

DINING ROOM ?

?

DINING ROOM DIMENSIONS

Unknown

DISHWASHER ?

NONE

DRYER ?

?

ELEVATOR ?

NA

FAMILY ROOM DIMENSIONS

Unknown

FIREPLACE ?

NONE

FLOOR LEVEL

LOWER UNIT OF 2 LEVELS

FLOORING

Unknown

FRIDGE:Type

YES

GARBAGE DISPOSAL ?

NO

GATE KEY /CODE NEEDED ?(Common area)

YES: KEY NEEDED

GYM or EXERCISE ROOM ?

Unknown

HALL: DIMENSIONS

3\' X 4\'

HEATING TYPE

Unknown

HOA:NAME

NO HOA

HOA:RULES /CCR\'s URL

?

KEYLESS ENTRY ?

No

KITCHEN:DIMENSIONS

7 1/\' X 9\'

INTERCOM ?

NONE

LAUNDRY ROOM:DIMENSIONS

Unknown

LIVING ROOM ?

?

LIVING ROOM:DIMENSIONS

10 1/2\' X 14 1/2\'

LOCATION OF UNIT

?

LOT SIZE SQUARE FEET

700

MAIL BOX:LOCATION

?

MAIL BOX: #

?

MICROWAVE ?

None

PANTRY ?

Unknown

PARKING:TYPE

One Assigned Space

PARKING: GARAGE LOCATION AND #

?

PARKING: GARAGE HAS REMOTE CONTROL ?

NO

PARKING:GARAGE(DIMENSIONS)

Unknown

PARKING: HOW MANY SPACES(In addition to any garage)

1

PARKING:SPACE# ?S AND DIMENSIONS

2

PARKING:LOCATION

In the front parking lot

PARKING:SPACE PLAN

unknown

PARKING: EXTRA FOR RENT ?

NO

PARKING:GUEST(RULES)

NO GUEST PARKING

PARKING: GUEST SPACE #(s)

NO GUEST PARKING

PARKING:GUEST LOCATION ?

NO GUEST PARKING

PATIO ?

NONE

POOL/JACUZZI:LOCATION & IF HEATED

?

SCHOOL: DISTRICT

San Diego Unified

SCHOOL: HIGH

Hoover

SCHOOL:MIDDLE

Clark

SCHOOL: ELEMENTARY

Joyner

SPRINKLERS ?

Unknown

STOREROOM /SHED:TYPE AND LOCATION

NO STOREROOM

STOVE

ELECTRIC

TENNIS COURTS ?

No

VIEW

NONE

WALK TO PARK ?

Yes

WASHER ?

?

WATER HEATER

COMMON HEATER FOR ALL UNITS

WINDOWS

OPEN BY SIDE

WINDOWS:COVERINGS

?

YARD ?

?

YEAR BUILT

1972