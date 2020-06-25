All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3640 Torrey View Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3640 Torrey View Ct
Last updated April 29 2019 at 1:42 PM

3640 Torrey View Ct

3640 Torrey View Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3640 Torrey View Court, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Sunny bright detached single family house with unobstructed views from almost every room in highly desired Gated Community of Torrey Hills! Fully upgraded gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances of Dacor and Bosch, new refrigerator, and microwave. Open floor plan w/ spacious living & dining rooms with high ceilings. Large family room with fire place next to the kitchen. Kitchen features granite countertops, full height back splash, generous kitchen eat in area, built in buffet and plenty of storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3640 Torrey View Ct have any available units?
3640 Torrey View Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3640 Torrey View Ct have?
Some of 3640 Torrey View Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3640 Torrey View Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3640 Torrey View Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3640 Torrey View Ct pet-friendly?
No, 3640 Torrey View Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3640 Torrey View Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3640 Torrey View Ct offers parking.
Does 3640 Torrey View Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3640 Torrey View Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3640 Torrey View Ct have a pool?
No, 3640 Torrey View Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3640 Torrey View Ct have accessible units?
No, 3640 Torrey View Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3640 Torrey View Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3640 Torrey View Ct has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr
San Diego, CA 92119
IDEA1
899 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
The Rey
801 A St
San Diego, CA 92101
Club River Run
10041 Rio San Diego Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Aldea at Mesa College
7322 Mesa College Dr
San Diego, CA 92111

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University