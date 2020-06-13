3637 44th St

Amenities

House With Fenced Yard in Fairmont Village Near Shopping and Transportation Lines - Live in your very own stand-alone single-family house with a large fenced patio in front and private driveway parking for two cars. It's been freshly painted with dual pane windows and tile flooring. It has a washer/dryer on-premises, part of a gated community.



House amenities include:

- Tile flooring throughout for easy cleaning

- 2 full bathrooms, one with a tub and one with a shower.

- Spacious family room next to kitchen

- Convenient freeway access to I-8 and I-15, close to shops.



LEASE TERMS:

- 6 month lease. 1st month's rent and deposit required for move-in. 2nd month rent will be prorated. MUST have 3x monthly rent in pre-tax income, 650+ credit score.

- Section-8 housing vouchers welcome



UTILITIES: Tenant pays SDGE, water. Owner pays trash.



PET POLICY: Small pets under 25 lbs, up to 2; $25/pet/mo rent, 250/pet/deposit.



SMOKING POLICY: Smokers NOT allowed



Application Instructions Visit www.hightideprop.com to get your application in!



