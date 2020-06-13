3637 44th St

Amenities
House With Fenced Yard in Fairmont Village Near Shopping and Transportation Lines - Live in your very own stand-alone single-family house with a large fenced patio in front and private driveway parking for two cars. It's been freshly painted with dual pane windows and tile flooring. It has a washer/dryer on-premises, part of a gated community.
House amenities include:
- Tile flooring throughout for easy cleaning
- 2 full bathrooms, one with a tub and one with a shower.
- Spacious family room next to kitchen
- Convenient freeway access to I-8 and I-15, close to shops.
LEASE TERMS:
- 6 month lease. 1st month's rent and deposit required for move-in. 2nd month rent will be prorated. MUST have 3x monthly rent in pre-tax income, 650+ credit score.
- Section-8 housing vouchers welcome
UTILITIES: Tenant pays SDGE, water. Owner pays trash.
PET POLICY: Small pets under 25 lbs, up to 2; $25/pet/mo rent, 250/pet/deposit.
SMOKING POLICY: Smokers NOT allowed
Application Instructions Visit www.hightideprop.com to get your application in!
(RLNE5132457)