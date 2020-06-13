All apartments in San Diego
3637 44th St
Last updated September 8 2019 at 10:44 AM

3637 44th St

3637 44th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3637 44th Street, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
House With Fenced Yard in Fairmont Village Near Shopping and Transportation Lines - Live in your very own stand-alone single-family house with a large fenced patio in front and private driveway parking for two cars. It's been freshly painted with dual pane windows and tile flooring. It has a washer/dryer on-premises, part of a gated community.

House amenities include:
- Tile flooring throughout for easy cleaning
- 2 full bathrooms, one with a tub and one with a shower.
- Spacious family room next to kitchen
- Convenient freeway access to I-8 and I-15, close to shops.

LEASE TERMS:
- 6 month lease. 1st month's rent and deposit required for move-in. 2nd month rent will be prorated. MUST have 3x monthly rent in pre-tax income, 650+ credit score.
- Section-8 housing vouchers welcome

UTILITIES: Tenant pays SDGE, water. Owner pays trash.

PET POLICY: Small pets under 25 lbs, up to 2; $25/pet/mo rent, 250/pet/deposit.

SMOKING POLICY: Smokers NOT allowed

Application Instructions Visit www.hightideprop.com to get your application in!

(RLNE5132457)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3637 44th St have any available units?
3637 44th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3637 44th St have?
Some of 3637 44th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3637 44th St currently offering any rent specials?
3637 44th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3637 44th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3637 44th St is pet friendly.
Does 3637 44th St offer parking?
Yes, 3637 44th St offers parking.
Does 3637 44th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3637 44th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3637 44th St have a pool?
No, 3637 44th St does not have a pool.
Does 3637 44th St have accessible units?
No, 3637 44th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3637 44th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3637 44th St does not have units with dishwashers.
