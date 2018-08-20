3633 Van Dyke Avenue

Amenities
This one bedroom unit has been completely remodeled! Unit features wood look tile throughout. Kitchen is equipped with stainless steel refrigerator and stove. Bathroom has been completely upgraded. Private laundry room attached to unit and mini split system ac in unit. Great central location near shops, schools and parks! Six month term available.
No pets please.
DRE 01197438
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,399, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available 08/20/19
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.