San Diego, CA
3633 Van Dyke Avenue
Last updated August 21 2019 at 6:06 PM

3633 Van Dyke Avenue

3633 Van Dyke Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3633 Van Dyke Avenue, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This one bedroom unit has been completely remodeled! Unit features wood look tile throughout. Kitchen is equipped with stainless steel refrigerator and stove. Bathroom has been completely upgraded. Private laundry room attached to unit and mini split system ac in unit. Great central location near shops, schools and parks! Six month term available.

No pets please.

DRE 01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,399, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available 08/20/19

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3633 Van Dyke Avenue have any available units?
3633 Van Dyke Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3633 Van Dyke Avenue have?
Some of 3633 Van Dyke Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3633 Van Dyke Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3633 Van Dyke Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3633 Van Dyke Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3633 Van Dyke Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3633 Van Dyke Avenue offer parking?
No, 3633 Van Dyke Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3633 Van Dyke Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3633 Van Dyke Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3633 Van Dyke Avenue have a pool?
No, 3633 Van Dyke Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3633 Van Dyke Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3633 Van Dyke Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3633 Van Dyke Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3633 Van Dyke Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
