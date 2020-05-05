All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 30 2019 at 11:24 PM

3632 Armstrong Street

3632 Armstrong Street · No Longer Available
Location

3632 Armstrong Street, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa East

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
bedrooms, 2 baths, Open floor plan, fireplace in family room, quartz counter tops in kitchen, breakfast bar, newer stainless appliances, high ceilings, tile floors, newer carpet in bedrooms, plantation shutters in living room and dining room, separate laundry room which connect to two car garage, Tile roof, location is across valley vista park, Great Community.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3632 Armstrong Street have any available units?
3632 Armstrong Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3632 Armstrong Street have?
Some of 3632 Armstrong Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3632 Armstrong Street currently offering any rent specials?
3632 Armstrong Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3632 Armstrong Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3632 Armstrong Street is pet friendly.
Does 3632 Armstrong Street offer parking?
Yes, 3632 Armstrong Street offers parking.
Does 3632 Armstrong Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3632 Armstrong Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3632 Armstrong Street have a pool?
No, 3632 Armstrong Street does not have a pool.
Does 3632 Armstrong Street have accessible units?
Yes, 3632 Armstrong Street has accessible units.
Does 3632 Armstrong Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3632 Armstrong Street has units with dishwashers.
