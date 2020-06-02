3625 Keating Street #3

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets pool range

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

1BD/1BA Unit Available in Harbor Lights Complex - Mission Hills - - Upper Unit

- Large Bedroom

- Patio

- Walk-In Closet

- One Assigned Parking Space



- PARKING: 1 Space

- APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, On-site Coin Laundry

- UTILITIES: Water & Trash Paid

- COMMUNITY FEATURES: Swimming Pool



Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)



Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:

Logan Family Properties

(858) 695-0123



*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*



**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**



For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!

LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html



Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779



(RLNE1900411)