Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3625 Keating Street #3
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3625 Keating Street #3

3625 Keating Street · No Longer Available
Location

3625 Keating Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Mission Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
1BD/1BA Unit Available in Harbor Lights Complex - Mission Hills - - Upper Unit
- Large Bedroom
- Patio
- Walk-In Closet
- One Assigned Parking Space

- PARKING: 1 Space
- APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, On-site Coin Laundry
- UTILITIES: Water & Trash Paid
- COMMUNITY FEATURES: Swimming Pool

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE1900411)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3625 Keating Street #3 have any available units?
3625 Keating Street #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3625 Keating Street #3 have?
Some of 3625 Keating Street #3's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3625 Keating Street #3 currently offering any rent specials?
3625 Keating Street #3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3625 Keating Street #3 pet-friendly?
No, 3625 Keating Street #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3625 Keating Street #3 offer parking?
Yes, 3625 Keating Street #3 does offer parking.
Does 3625 Keating Street #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3625 Keating Street #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3625 Keating Street #3 have a pool?
Yes, 3625 Keating Street #3 has a pool.
Does 3625 Keating Street #3 have accessible units?
No, 3625 Keating Street #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 3625 Keating Street #3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3625 Keating Street #3 has units with dishwashers.
