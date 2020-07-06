3625 Ash St #01

Amenities

Remodeled Condo - Complex W/ Pool/Spa, Gym & BBQ Area - This beautiful 2BR/2BA newly remodeled condo is located in a secluded area minutes from downtown and close to I-15 and the 94 freeway. Enjoy this gated community with pool, spa, gym, sauna, BBQ area, and 1 covered parking spaces. Unit features washer/dryer, granite countertops, tile/laminate floor, stainless steel side-by-side refrigerator, built-in microwave, stove, and dishwasher. Unit also has air conditioning, central heat and ceiling fans throughout.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5595350)