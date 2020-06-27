All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 26 2020 at 5:00 AM

3623 Reynard Way

3623 Reynard Way · No Longer Available
Location

3623 Reynard Way, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Nestled in South Mission Hills is this amazing 2 bedroom 1 bath unit. It features a one car garage with potential for a second parking space in front of the garage. This unit also has a large patio (approx 25'x10') that offers lots of open and private space!

Landlord is open to allowing one small to medium dog subject to building owner approval.

NO cats. Sorry!

Pictures are of a like-kind adjacent unit.

There are washer/dryer hook ups outside on the patio.

To schedule your exclusive showing. . .
Please call Evan at 619-630-5415
Orion Management & Realty, Inc.
CA Lic #01865064

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3623 Reynard Way have any available units?
3623 Reynard Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3623 Reynard Way have?
Some of 3623 Reynard Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3623 Reynard Way currently offering any rent specials?
3623 Reynard Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3623 Reynard Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3623 Reynard Way is pet friendly.
Does 3623 Reynard Way offer parking?
Yes, 3623 Reynard Way offers parking.
Does 3623 Reynard Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3623 Reynard Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3623 Reynard Way have a pool?
No, 3623 Reynard Way does not have a pool.
Does 3623 Reynard Way have accessible units?
No, 3623 Reynard Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3623 Reynard Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3623 Reynard Way does not have units with dishwashers.
