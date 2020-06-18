All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

3623 Mission Blvd

3623 Mission Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

3623 Mission Blvd, San Diego, CA 92109
Mission Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Mission Beach Top Floor Studio - 1 block to beach - Property Id: 265551

Remodeled Studio apartment, with separate kitchen and 1 bath. Photos are of new remodel & some of old the showing layout.

Rent: $1325, Deposit: $1325 | Available Immediately - 1 Year Lease

Showing Daily. Please call/text Marie to confirm showing or with questions.

Features include:
- New Laminate wood flooring
- Upstairs, corner unit
- 1 Small private balcony
- Separated, remodeled kitchen
- Microwave, stove, refrigerator
- Laundry on-site
- 1 block to beach and bay
Showing daily - email/ call/text owner show contact info
* Cat negotiable
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/265551
Property Id 265551

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5722548)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

