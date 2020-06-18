3623 Mission Blvd

Amenities

Mission Beach Top Floor Studio - 1 block to beach - Property Id: 265551



Remodeled Studio apartment, with separate kitchen and 1 bath. Photos are of new remodel & some of old the showing layout.



Rent: $1325, Deposit: $1325 | Available Immediately - 1 Year Lease



Showing Daily. Please call/text Marie to confirm showing or with questions.



Features include:

- New Laminate wood flooring

- Upstairs, corner unit

- 1 Small private balcony

- Separated, remodeled kitchen

- Microwave, stove, refrigerator

- Laundry on-site

- 1 block to beach and bay

Showing daily - email/ call/text owner show contact info

* Cat negotiable

Property Id 265551



No Dogs Allowed



