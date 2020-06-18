3623 Mission Blvd

Amenities
Mission Beach Top Floor Studio - 1 block to beach - Property Id: 265551
Remodeled Studio apartment, with separate kitchen and 1 bath. Photos are of new remodel & some of old the showing layout.
Rent: $1325, Deposit: $1325 | Available Immediately - 1 Year Lease
Showing Daily. Please call/text Marie to confirm showing or with questions.
Features include:
- New Laminate wood flooring
- Upstairs, corner unit
- 1 Small private balcony
- Separated, remodeled kitchen
- Microwave, stove, refrigerator
- Laundry on-site
- 1 block to beach and bay
Showing daily - email/ call/text owner show contact info
* Cat negotiable
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/265551
Property Id 265551
No Dogs Allowed
