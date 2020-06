Amenities

Gorgeous fully furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath in quiet Hillcrest location! - Fully furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath condo located on the ground floor of a quiet Hillcrest complex. Kitchen features granite counters, eat at kitchen bar and stainless steel appliances. Large living room seats many people comfortably and has a gas fireplace and access to private balcony. Separate dining room area with buffet. Spacious master with tv and queen size bed plus attached bath and walk in closet. 2nd bedroom has a queen size bed and tv. 3rd bedroom has a twin size bed and access to second private balcony. 2 underground assigned parking space. Complex located in great Hillcrest neighborhood close to restaurants, shops and freeway access. * Pricing will vary depending on length of lease.



(RLNE3812176)