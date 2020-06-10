362 San Antonio Ave.#3

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pet friendly

Great location! Two Bedroom Townhome Steps to Kellogg Beach! - We are pleased to offer this 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom townhome steps from Kellogg Beach!



Enter this home to the living room, dining room and kitchen on the first floor. There is laminate flooring and upgraded shutters in the living room with an abundance of natural light.



There is a dining area just off the kitchen.The kitchen is equipped with a range/oven, microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Off the kitchen you will find the back patio that is beautifully tiled and an ideal space for patio furniture to enjoy your morning coffee! There is a half bath on the first floor as well.



The upstairs has dual master suites, each with their own bathroom! The master suite offers a walk in tiled shower. The non-master suite offers a full tub/shower large vanity and 2 closets.



The small community offers one tandem assigned parking space. You also are provided your own storage unit. The complex offers a shared laundry room.



Located in Point Loma near Shelter Island off of Rosecrans/Kellogg Street! This home is tucked away in a residential community that is one block to Kellogg Beach overlooking San Diego Bay with stunning views! A must see!



Small dogs OK with an additional pet deposit.

Water and Trash included in the rent!



Move in ready!!!



No Cats Allowed



