San Diego, CA
362 San Antonio Ave.#3
Last updated March 23 2019 at 10:23 AM

362 San Antonio Ave.#3

362 San Antonio Ave · No Longer Available
Location

362 San Antonio Ave, San Diego, CA 92106
La Playa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pet friendly
Great location! Two Bedroom Townhome Steps to Kellogg Beach! - We are pleased to offer this 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom townhome steps from Kellogg Beach!

Enter this home to the living room, dining room and kitchen on the first floor. There is laminate flooring and upgraded shutters in the living room with an abundance of natural light.

There is a dining area just off the kitchen.The kitchen is equipped with a range/oven, microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Off the kitchen you will find the back patio that is beautifully tiled and an ideal space for patio furniture to enjoy your morning coffee! There is a half bath on the first floor as well.

The upstairs has dual master suites, each with their own bathroom! The master suite offers a walk in tiled shower. The non-master suite offers a full tub/shower large vanity and 2 closets.

The small community offers one tandem assigned parking space. You also are provided your own storage unit. The complex offers a shared laundry room.

Located in Point Loma near Shelter Island off of Rosecrans/Kellogg Street! This home is tucked away in a residential community that is one block to Kellogg Beach overlooking San Diego Bay with stunning views! A must see!

Small dogs OK with an additional pet deposit.
Water and Trash included in the rent!

Move in ready!!!

Management Solutions :
(855) 229-RENT (7368) EXT 3
www.manageyourprop.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3771961)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 362 San Antonio Ave.#3 have any available units?
362 San Antonio Ave.#3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 362 San Antonio Ave.#3 have?
Some of 362 San Antonio Ave.#3's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 362 San Antonio Ave.#3 currently offering any rent specials?
362 San Antonio Ave.#3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 362 San Antonio Ave.#3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 362 San Antonio Ave.#3 is pet friendly.
Does 362 San Antonio Ave.#3 offer parking?
Yes, 362 San Antonio Ave.#3 offers parking.
Does 362 San Antonio Ave.#3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 362 San Antonio Ave.#3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 362 San Antonio Ave.#3 have a pool?
No, 362 San Antonio Ave.#3 does not have a pool.
Does 362 San Antonio Ave.#3 have accessible units?
No, 362 San Antonio Ave.#3 does not have accessible units.
Does 362 San Antonio Ave.#3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 362 San Antonio Ave.#3 has units with dishwashers.
