Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3613 Bernwood Pl Unit 89

3613 Bernwood Place · (858) 792-5797
Location

3613 Bernwood Place, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3613 Bernwood Pl Unit 89 · Avail. Jul 24

$2,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
yoga
dogs allowed
3613 Bernwood Pl Unit 89 Available 07/24/20 Highly Upgraded Condo in Del Mar Highlands Community of Carmel Valley - Highly upgraded condo with beautiful interior finishes in the Del Mar Highlands neighborhood of Carmel Valley! This two bedroom, two bathroom condo features bright and spacious living areas with a gourmet kitchen. The lower-level unit condo's entryway opens to a living room with a fireplace and a private patio with views of mature pine and eucalyptus trees. The contemporary designed kitchen includes quartz countertops, white shaker cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom suite includes a spacious remodeled ensuite bathroom with a dual vanity and shower/tub combo. The guest bathroom has a glass enclosed walk-in shower with tiled walls. Other features of the condo include a laundry closet equipped with a washer/dryer, one reserved covered parking space and air conditioning. The community provides residents a variety of amenities including a pool, spa, and fitness center. Water and trash service are included in the rental rate. No smoking of any kind. Cats OK, no dogs allowed.

Commuting is convenient with quick access to Interstates 5 and 805, and Highway 56. The condo is within walking distance to Solana Highlands Elementary School, One Paseo and Del Mar Highlands Town Center. Del Mar Highlands Town Center has shopping, grocery stores, restaurants, and Cinepolis Luxury Cinema. One Paseo is even closer with additional stores, restaurants, a farmer’s market, live music and outdoor yoga. The condo is along a beautiful walking loop to Overlook Park with views to the north of the San Dieguito Lagoon and the Del Mar Race Track. The condo is two miles from the ocean and the popular downtown Del Mar Village. Del Mar Racetrack, UCSD campus, Sorrento Valley, Solana Beach, Torrey Pines State Reserve and Torrey Pines Golf Course are also just beyond the neighborhood.

Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.

To schedule a showing call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.

Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click “Apply Online” to complete an application.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
North County Property Group
858-792-5797
leasing@ncpropertygroup.com
CA DRE #01922571
https://www.ncpropertygroup.com

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5920790)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3613 Bernwood Pl Unit 89 have any available units?
3613 Bernwood Pl Unit 89 has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3613 Bernwood Pl Unit 89 have?
Some of 3613 Bernwood Pl Unit 89's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3613 Bernwood Pl Unit 89 currently offering any rent specials?
3613 Bernwood Pl Unit 89 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3613 Bernwood Pl Unit 89 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3613 Bernwood Pl Unit 89 is pet friendly.
Does 3613 Bernwood Pl Unit 89 offer parking?
Yes, 3613 Bernwood Pl Unit 89 offers parking.
Does 3613 Bernwood Pl Unit 89 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3613 Bernwood Pl Unit 89 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3613 Bernwood Pl Unit 89 have a pool?
Yes, 3613 Bernwood Pl Unit 89 has a pool.
Does 3613 Bernwood Pl Unit 89 have accessible units?
No, 3613 Bernwood Pl Unit 89 does not have accessible units.
Does 3613 Bernwood Pl Unit 89 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3613 Bernwood Pl Unit 89 does not have units with dishwashers.
