in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

3613 Bernwood Pl Unit 89 Available 07/24/20 Highly Upgraded Condo in Del Mar Highlands Community of Carmel Valley - Highly upgraded condo with beautiful interior finishes in the Del Mar Highlands neighborhood of Carmel Valley! This two bedroom, two bathroom condo features bright and spacious living areas with a gourmet kitchen. The lower-level unit condo's entryway opens to a living room with a fireplace and a private patio with views of mature pine and eucalyptus trees. The contemporary designed kitchen includes quartz countertops, white shaker cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom suite includes a spacious remodeled ensuite bathroom with a dual vanity and shower/tub combo. The guest bathroom has a glass enclosed walk-in shower with tiled walls. Other features of the condo include a laundry closet equipped with a washer/dryer, one reserved covered parking space and air conditioning. The community provides residents a variety of amenities including a pool, spa, and fitness center. Water and trash service are included in the rental rate. No smoking of any kind. Cats OK, no dogs allowed.



Commuting is convenient with quick access to Interstates 5 and 805, and Highway 56. The condo is within walking distance to Solana Highlands Elementary School, One Paseo and Del Mar Highlands Town Center. Del Mar Highlands Town Center has shopping, grocery stores, restaurants, and Cinepolis Luxury Cinema. One Paseo is even closer with additional stores, restaurants, a farmer’s market, live music and outdoor yoga. The condo is along a beautiful walking loop to Overlook Park with views to the north of the San Dieguito Lagoon and the Del Mar Race Track. The condo is two miles from the ocean and the popular downtown Del Mar Village. Del Mar Racetrack, UCSD campus, Sorrento Valley, Solana Beach, Torrey Pines State Reserve and Torrey Pines Golf Course are also just beyond the neighborhood.



Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.



To schedule a showing call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.



Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click “Apply Online” to complete an application.



No Dogs Allowed



