Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:44 AM

3611 Fir Street

3611 Fir Street · No Longer Available
Location

3611 Fir Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
3611 Fir Street Available 07/01/19 3BR 2BA South Park House - Updated throughout, SOLAR, NO Carpet, Laminate Flooring, SS Appliances, 2 Car Parking, Fenced Yard, W/D in unit - ******AVAILABLE JULY 1ST****

**Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Please do not disturb the current residents. Applications will not be processed/considered until the property has been toured. Schedule a showing online at www.gpmsandiego.com. Please call if a Facetime tour is needed***

Located in South Park

ADDRESS: 3611 Fir. Street San Diego, CA 92104
** Home was remodeled in 2012**

CROSS STREETS: Paramount Dr.

3 Bedroom
2 Bathroom
Estimated 1460 SqFt
Single Family Home
2 Parking Spaces
Has Solar

Refrigerator
Stove/Oven - Gas
Microwave
Dishwasher
Stainless Steel Appliances
Kitchen Island
Quartz Countertops
Tile Backsplash

Open Floor Plan
**NO Carpet**
Laminate Flooring Throughout
Neutral Paint Throughout
Ceiling Fan in Dining Room
Ceiling Fan in Each Bedroom
Window AC units in 2 bedrooms - Not warranted
Tub/Shower Combo in Hall Bath
Walk in Shower in Master Bath
Full-Size Washer/Dryer in Laundry Room
Backyard Deck
Large Backyard
Flower Beds in Backyard
Home has Solar
2 Car Parking
Large Storage Unit in Backyard
Located on Cul-dec-Sac type street

CLOSE TO:
Parks
Shopping
Restaurants
Nightlife
Schools
15 Minutes to Gaslamp
5 Minutes to Balboa Park

TENANT PAYS:
A flat fee of $35.00 for SDG&E
Water/Sewer
Cable/Internet/Phone
Spa - Tenant can do themselves

LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Leases
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $3495.00

PET INFORMATION:
1 Pet Cat or Dog 50lbs or Less
Supplemental Deposit of $250
No Aggressive Breeds
We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **

~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant

***Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****

Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717

(RLNE4945080)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3611 Fir Street have any available units?
3611 Fir Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3611 Fir Street have?
Some of 3611 Fir Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3611 Fir Street currently offering any rent specials?
3611 Fir Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3611 Fir Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3611 Fir Street is pet friendly.
Does 3611 Fir Street offer parking?
Yes, 3611 Fir Street offers parking.
Does 3611 Fir Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3611 Fir Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3611 Fir Street have a pool?
No, 3611 Fir Street does not have a pool.
Does 3611 Fir Street have accessible units?
No, 3611 Fir Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3611 Fir Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3611 Fir Street has units with dishwashers.
