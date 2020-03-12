Amenities
3611 Fir Street Available 07/01/19 3BR 2BA South Park House - Updated throughout, SOLAR, NO Carpet, Laminate Flooring, SS Appliances, 2 Car Parking, Fenced Yard, W/D in unit - ******AVAILABLE JULY 1ST****
**Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Please do not disturb the current residents. Applications will not be processed/considered until the property has been toured. Schedule a showing online at www.gpmsandiego.com. Please call if a Facetime tour is needed***
Located in South Park
ADDRESS: 3611 Fir. Street San Diego, CA 92104
** Home was remodeled in 2012**
CROSS STREETS: Paramount Dr.
3 Bedroom
2 Bathroom
Estimated 1460 SqFt
Single Family Home
2 Parking Spaces
Has Solar
Refrigerator
Stove/Oven - Gas
Microwave
Dishwasher
Stainless Steel Appliances
Kitchen Island
Quartz Countertops
Tile Backsplash
Open Floor Plan
**NO Carpet**
Laminate Flooring Throughout
Neutral Paint Throughout
Ceiling Fan in Dining Room
Ceiling Fan in Each Bedroom
Window AC units in 2 bedrooms - Not warranted
Tub/Shower Combo in Hall Bath
Walk in Shower in Master Bath
Full-Size Washer/Dryer in Laundry Room
Backyard Deck
Large Backyard
Flower Beds in Backyard
Home has Solar
2 Car Parking
Large Storage Unit in Backyard
Located on Cul-dec-Sac type street
CLOSE TO:
Parks
Shopping
Restaurants
Nightlife
Schools
15 Minutes to Gaslamp
5 Minutes to Balboa Park
TENANT PAYS:
A flat fee of $35.00 for SDG&E
Water/Sewer
Cable/Internet/Phone
Spa - Tenant can do themselves
LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Leases
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $3495.00
PET INFORMATION:
1 Pet Cat or Dog 50lbs or Less
Supplemental Deposit of $250
No Aggressive Breeds
We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **
~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant
***Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****
Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717
