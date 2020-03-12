Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub internet access pet friendly

3611 Fir Street Available 07/01/19 3BR 2BA South Park House - Updated throughout, SOLAR, NO Carpet, Laminate Flooring, SS Appliances, 2 Car Parking, Fenced Yard, W/D in unit - ******AVAILABLE JULY 1ST****



**Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Please do not disturb the current residents. Applications will not be processed/considered until the property has been toured. Schedule a showing online at www.gpmsandiego.com. Please call if a Facetime tour is needed***



Located in South Park



ADDRESS: 3611 Fir. Street San Diego, CA 92104

** Home was remodeled in 2012**



CROSS STREETS: Paramount Dr.



3 Bedroom

2 Bathroom

Estimated 1460 SqFt

Single Family Home

2 Parking Spaces

Has Solar



Refrigerator

Stove/Oven - Gas

Microwave

Dishwasher

Stainless Steel Appliances

Kitchen Island

Quartz Countertops

Tile Backsplash



Open Floor Plan

**NO Carpet**

Laminate Flooring Throughout

Neutral Paint Throughout

Ceiling Fan in Dining Room

Ceiling Fan in Each Bedroom

Window AC units in 2 bedrooms - Not warranted

Tub/Shower Combo in Hall Bath

Walk in Shower in Master Bath

Full-Size Washer/Dryer in Laundry Room

Backyard Deck

Large Backyard

Flower Beds in Backyard

Home has Solar

2 Car Parking

Large Storage Unit in Backyard

Located on Cul-dec-Sac type street



CLOSE TO:

Parks

Shopping

Restaurants

Nightlife

Schools

15 Minutes to Gaslamp

5 Minutes to Balboa Park



TENANT PAYS:

A flat fee of $35.00 for SDG&E

Water/Sewer

Cable/Internet/Phone

Spa - Tenant can do themselves



LEASING INFORMATION:

1 Year Leases

Renters Insurance Mandatory

Security Deposit $3495.00



PET INFORMATION:

1 Pet Cat or Dog 50lbs or Less

Supplemental Deposit of $250

No Aggressive Breeds

We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **



~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant



***Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****



Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com

Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668

CalBRE Lic#01348717



(RLNE4945080)