Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3605 Ash Street Apt. 11
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:01 PM

3605 Ash Street Apt. 11

3605 Ash Street · No Longer Available
Location

3605 Ash Street, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Upgraded 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in gated complex near Downtown - Available first week of Jan. Upgraded 2 bedroom condo with bamboo and travertine flooring. Washer/dryer and refrigerator will stay in the unit. 1 Carport parking space located in front of the condo. Balcony off the living room. Gated complex featuring pool, bbq area and laundry facilities. A/C and stainless steel appliances. Easy access to 94 freeway. Close to both Coronado and 32d Street military bases. Pets negotiable with owners approval.
We do require proof of renter's insurance before applying.

*Application fees are non-refundable. If not accepted fee can be applied towards another property within the first 60 days.

(RLNE2013568)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3605 Ash Street Apt. 11 have any available units?
3605 Ash Street Apt. 11 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3605 Ash Street Apt. 11 have?
Some of 3605 Ash Street Apt. 11's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3605 Ash Street Apt. 11 currently offering any rent specials?
3605 Ash Street Apt. 11 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3605 Ash Street Apt. 11 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3605 Ash Street Apt. 11 is pet friendly.
Does 3605 Ash Street Apt. 11 offer parking?
Yes, 3605 Ash Street Apt. 11 offers parking.
Does 3605 Ash Street Apt. 11 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3605 Ash Street Apt. 11 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3605 Ash Street Apt. 11 have a pool?
Yes, 3605 Ash Street Apt. 11 has a pool.
Does 3605 Ash Street Apt. 11 have accessible units?
No, 3605 Ash Street Apt. 11 does not have accessible units.
Does 3605 Ash Street Apt. 11 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3605 Ash Street Apt. 11 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
