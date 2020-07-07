3605 Ash Street Apt. 11

Amenities

Upgraded 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in gated complex near Downtown - Available first week of Jan. Upgraded 2 bedroom condo with bamboo and travertine flooring. Washer/dryer and refrigerator will stay in the unit. 1 Carport parking space located in front of the condo. Balcony off the living room. Gated complex featuring pool, bbq area and laundry facilities. A/C and stainless steel appliances. Easy access to 94 freeway. Close to both Coronado and 32d Street military bases. Pets negotiable with owners approval.

