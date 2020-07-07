All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3579 Utah Street

3579 Utah Street · No Longer Available
Location

3579 Utah Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
- Fully Furnished
- Available starting March 6th, 2019
- Utilities not included
- Pets considered
- Lease Term flexible
Newly renovated designer 1 bedroom + Den + 1 bathroom house located in the heart of beautiful North Park! This charming craftsman style residence features new tile flooring throughout, all new kitchen, private fenced yard, and is dog friendly. We are walking distance to tons of local hip eateries, shops, entertainment, Morley Field, Balboa Park, and near world Famous San Diego Zoo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3579 Utah Street have any available units?
3579 Utah Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3579 Utah Street have?
Some of 3579 Utah Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3579 Utah Street currently offering any rent specials?
3579 Utah Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3579 Utah Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3579 Utah Street is pet friendly.
Does 3579 Utah Street offer parking?
No, 3579 Utah Street does not offer parking.
Does 3579 Utah Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3579 Utah Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3579 Utah Street have a pool?
No, 3579 Utah Street does not have a pool.
Does 3579 Utah Street have accessible units?
No, 3579 Utah Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3579 Utah Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3579 Utah Street does not have units with dishwashers.

