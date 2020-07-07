3579 Utah Street

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning microwave internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

- Fully Furnished

- Available starting March 6th, 2019

- Utilities not included

- Pets considered

- Lease Term flexible

Newly renovated designer 1 bedroom + Den + 1 bathroom house located in the heart of beautiful North Park! This charming craftsman style residence features new tile flooring throughout, all new kitchen, private fenced yard, and is dog friendly. We are walking distance to tons of local hip eateries, shops, entertainment, Morley Field, Balboa Park, and near world Famous San Diego Zoo.