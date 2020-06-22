All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3579 Ruffin Rd #205.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3579 Ruffin Rd #205
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

3579 Ruffin Rd #205

3579 Ruffin Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Serra Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3579 Ruffin Road, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CHARMING CONDO! MUST SEE! - Pool
BBQ
Laundry
Storage
Vaulted Ceilings
Custom Paint
New Appliances
Ceiling Fan
A/C
Mirrored Closet Doors
Clubhouse

**Photos may not be of actual unit, they are of a typical unit/features in this complex**
**Not all amenities apply to all units. Please check with a leasing agent for exact amenities**

We are a pet friendly company! Dogs and cats are okay on most properties, please see our FAQ on our website listed below.

Click the link below for our frequently asked questions regarding:

DO YOU HAVE PHOTOS OF THE INTERIOR?
DO YOU TAKE PETS?
WHAT IS THE SQUARE FOOTAGE?
WHAT ARE YOUR CRITERIA?
HOW DO I MAKE AN APPOINTMENT?

www.cambridgemgi.com/faq

lic #01524727

(RLNE2414099)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3579 Ruffin Rd #205 have any available units?
3579 Ruffin Rd #205 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3579 Ruffin Rd #205 have?
Some of 3579 Ruffin Rd #205's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3579 Ruffin Rd #205 currently offering any rent specials?
3579 Ruffin Rd #205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3579 Ruffin Rd #205 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3579 Ruffin Rd #205 is pet friendly.
Does 3579 Ruffin Rd #205 offer parking?
No, 3579 Ruffin Rd #205 does not offer parking.
Does 3579 Ruffin Rd #205 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3579 Ruffin Rd #205 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3579 Ruffin Rd #205 have a pool?
Yes, 3579 Ruffin Rd #205 has a pool.
Does 3579 Ruffin Rd #205 have accessible units?
No, 3579 Ruffin Rd #205 does not have accessible units.
Does 3579 Ruffin Rd #205 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3579 Ruffin Rd #205 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Balboa Plaza
6699 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
IDEA1
899 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St
San Diego, CA 92123
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Aldea at Mesa College
7322 Mesa College Dr
San Diego, CA 92111
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University