3579 Ruffin Rd #205

Amenities
CHARMING CONDO! MUST SEE! - Pool
BBQ
Laundry
Storage
Vaulted Ceilings
Custom Paint
New Appliances
Ceiling Fan
A/C
Mirrored Closet Doors
Clubhouse
**Photos may not be of actual unit, they are of a typical unit/features in this complex**
**Not all amenities apply to all units. Please check with a leasing agent for exact amenities**
We are a pet friendly company! Dogs and cats are okay on most properties, please see our FAQ on our website listed below.
Click the link below for our frequently asked questions regarding:
DO YOU HAVE PHOTOS OF THE INTERIOR?
DO YOU TAKE PETS?
WHAT IS THE SQUARE FOOTAGE?
WHAT ARE YOUR CRITERIA?
HOW DO I MAKE AN APPOINTMENT?
www.cambridgemgi.com/faq
lic #01524727
(RLNE2414099)