Large 1 story home in a very quiet cul-de-sac. There are less than 10 homes on this street up on the hill. Large home almost 1800 sq feet with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, large living room and large family room. Home is located at the end of the cul-de-sac. Great home to raise kids. Near SDSU, 24 Hour Fitness, Wal-Mart and lots of other shops! Call owner David ASAP for showing (619) 729-3133.